  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-27 am EDT
155.84 GBX   -3.10%
12:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Barclays PLC (BCS) Investors
BU
11:40aBoE will only pause bond sales if market is 'dysfunctional' - Pill
RE
11:31aWall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street WhatsApp probe set to result in historic fine - Bloomberg Law

09/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Illustration shows JPMorgan Chase & Co and Whatsapp logos

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators are set to announce a settlement with firms across Wall Street for failing to monitor employees using unauthorized messaging apps, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could extract total fines of around $2 billion, according to disclosures from U.S. banks.

The announcement of the settlement is expected as soon as Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported. (https://bit.ly/3SstNjA)

The regulators did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wall Street institutions faced challenges in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the biggest banks under the industry-wide scrutiny.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.10% 155.84 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.67% 42.67 Delayed Quote.-28.81%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.12% 3.964 Delayed Quote.-54.35%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.28% 8.128 Delayed Quote.-22.94%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.43% 293.43 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
UBS GROUP AG -0.38% 14.585 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 24 828 M 26 868 M 26 868 M
Net income 2022 4 531 M 4 904 M 4 904 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 25 596 M 27 698 M 27 698 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 160,82 GBX
Average target price 237,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-14.00%27 698
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327