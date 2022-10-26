World stocks at 5-week high, earnings in the spotlight

*
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks scaled a
five-week high on Wednesday, lifted by growing hopes that the
pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow.
Wall Street stocks futures fell , pointing to
a weak open later on, after Google-owner Alphabet posted
softer-than-expected ad sales after Tuesday's close and
Microsoft missed expected revenue forecasts.
But European shares headed higher, having opened
softer, drawing some comfort from upbeat bank earnings. Deutsche
Bank posted a better-than-expected jump in third
quarter profit, while British bank Barclays too beat
profit forecasts on a trading boom.
MSCI's World Stock Index touched a five-week
high, while Asian shares rallied.
Although the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to
deliver another 75 basis point rate hike at its November
meeting, a view that the central bank could then start to slow
its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted sentiment in world
share markets and taken the edge off a dollar rally.
"The MSCI world equity index is now nearly 10% off its lows
– a move that has been helped by some stability in Europe and
probably the very high cash and underweight equity positions
held by the investor community," said Chris Turner, global head
of markets at ING.
"It does feel like it is too early to declare the
'all-clear' for equity markets – for example the Fed could well
push U.S. real rates deeper into restrictive territory – meaning
that we are treating this dollar decline as corrective."
The euro pushed back above $1 for the first time in five
weeks, while the dollar index - which measures the
dollar's value against a basket of other major currencies --
fell to a three-week low.
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise rates by
another 75 bps later in the day to contain stubbornly high
inflation.
FED PIVOT?
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rallied over 1%, while Japan's
Nikkei rose 0.7% having hit its highest level since
Sept. 20.
Chinese shares recovered some ground after
a sharp selloff on Monday sparked by concerns that President Xi
Jinping's new leadership team, revealed on Sunday, will
prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector, and keep
tough zero-COVID policies in place possibly into next year.
Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief
economist at AMP Capital, said the Asia rally had been aided by
expectations that the Fed might slow down the pace of rate hikes
after another big increase next week.
"Central banks will be raising interest rates and risk of
recession is still there."
A poll by Reuters showed economists once again cut growth
forecasts for key economies, with the global economy approaching
a recession.
U.S. data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and
souring consumer confidence, with some signs that the Fed's
aggressive rate hikes are starting to cool the labour market.
Treasuries have rallied and the yield on benchmark 10-year
U.S. government debt was last down 7 bps at around 4.03%.
In Australia, inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter
as the cost of home building and gas surged. The surprise added
pressure on the central bank to reverse a recent dovish turn,
though markets doubt there will be a dramatic shift.
The Aussie dollar rallied over 1%.
Sterling meanwhile rose to its highest since mid-September
at around $1.1579, boosted by expectations that new
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be able to restore calm after
weeks of turmoil.
China's yuan also strengthened against the dollar
, lifted after major state-owned banks were spotted
selling the greenback in the previous session to stabilise the
market.
Elsewhere, oil prices fell as industry data showed U.S.
crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected. Brent crude
futures for December fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.90
per barrel.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Ankur
Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)