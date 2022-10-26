Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:49 2022-10-26 am EDT
148.09 GBX   -1.42%
05:03aBarclays : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'buy'
AI
04:55aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Weigh Mixed Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World stocks at 5-week high, earnings in the spotlight

10/26/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

*

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks scaled a five-week high on Wednesday, lifted by growing hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow.

Wall Street stocks futures fell , pointing to a weak open later on, after Google-owner Alphabet posted softer-than-expected ad sales after Tuesday's close and Microsoft missed expected revenue forecasts.

But European shares headed higher, having opened softer, drawing some comfort from upbeat bank earnings. Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected jump in third quarter profit, while British bank Barclays too beat profit forecasts on a trading boom.

MSCI's World Stock Index touched a five-week high, while Asian shares rallied.

Although the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver another 75 basis point rate hike at its November meeting, a view that the central bank could then start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted sentiment in world share markets and taken the edge off a dollar rally.

"The MSCI world equity index is now nearly 10% off its lows – a move that has been helped by some stability in Europe and probably the very high cash and underweight equity positions held by the investor community," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

"It does feel like it is too early to declare the 'all-clear' for equity markets – for example the Fed could well push U.S. real rates deeper into restrictive territory – meaning that we are treating this dollar decline as corrective."

The euro pushed back above $1 for the first time in five weeks, while the dollar index - which measures the dollar's value against a basket of other major currencies -- fell to a three-week low.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 bps later in the day to contain stubbornly high inflation.

FED PIVOT?

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied over 1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% having hit its highest level since Sept. 20.

Chinese shares recovered some ground after a sharp selloff on Monday sparked by concerns that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team, revealed on Sunday, will prioritise the state at the cost of the private sector, and keep tough zero-COVID policies in place possibly into next year.

Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said the Asia rally had been aided by expectations that the Fed might slow down the pace of rate hikes after another big increase next week.

"Central banks will be raising interest rates and risk of recession is still there."

A poll by Reuters showed economists once again cut growth forecasts for key economies, with the global economy approaching a recession.

U.S. data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence, with some signs that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes are starting to cool the labour market.

Treasuries have rallied and the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt was last down 7 bps at around 4.03%.

In Australia, inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter as the cost of home building and gas surged. The surprise added pressure on the central bank to reverse a recent dovish turn, though markets doubt there will be a dramatic shift.

The Aussie dollar rallied over 1%.

Sterling meanwhile rose to its highest since mid-September at around $1.1579, boosted by expectations that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be able to restore calm after weeks of turmoil.

China's yuan also strengthened against the dollar , lifted after major state-owned banks were spotted selling the greenback in the previous session to stabilise the market.

Elsewhere, oil prices fell as industry data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected. Brent crude futures for December fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.90 per barrel.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.91% 104.48 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.93% 0.64648 Delayed Quote.1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.64% 0.64871 Delayed Quote.-12.28%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.42% 148.088 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.45% 1.15499 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.16% 1.1585 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.737007 Delayed Quote.6.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.65% 0.7389 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.11% 9.168 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.56% 13287.89 Real-time Quote.10.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.72% 1.00322 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.39% 0.012106 Delayed Quote.4.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.012147 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.69% 91.68 Delayed Quote.20.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.68% 5092.87 Real-time Quote.-20.22%
MSCI WORLD 1.78% 2537.54 Real-time Quote.-23.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.14% 0.58056 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.14% 470.0755 Real-time Quote.13.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -1.07% 7.23678 Delayed Quote.15.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.70% 0.99679 Delayed Quote.15.32%
WTI 0.89% 85.552 Delayed Quote.12.60%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
05:03aBarclays : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Canaccord raises Hargreaves Lansdown to 'bu..
AI
04:55aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Weigh Mixed Earnings
DJ
04:50aTech stocks drag UK shares down
MS
04:40aTOP NEWS: Barclays quarterly profit up on strong Markets performance
AI
04:31aWorld stocks at 5-week high, earnings in the spotlight
RE
04:04aFTSE 100 dips as mixed earnings offset Sunak-driven optimism
RE
03:54aBARCLAYS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 861 M 28 567 M 28 567 M
Net income 2022 4 665 M 5 360 M 5 360 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 23 807 M 27 356 M 27 356 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 150,22 GBX
Average target price 226,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-19.67%27 356
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934