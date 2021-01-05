Log in
Barco N.V.    BAR

BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
News 
All News

Barco N : Diagnostic flexibility at your fingertips with new, versatile 12MP diagnostic display

01/05/2021 | 10:06am EST
Kortrijk, 5 January 2021 - Barco, global leader in visualization technology, has released a new 12MP diagnostic display system for both PACS and breast imaging. The Nio Fusion 12MP display is a highly topical answer to changing expectations and standards in diagnostic imaging.

The diagnostic display as office companion

Albert Xthona, Senior Product Manager for diagnostic displays at Barco, describes the current climate: 'Workstations are more and more expected to be able to handle all modalities, including those used with highly dense breast tissue. On top of that, work environments are becoming more flexible, with home reading as a trend that is booming in many regions. Expectations regarding a display's specifications and functionalities are also rising. Nowadays, a display is expected to significantly enhance the radiologist's workflow.'

Barco's answer: Nio Fusion 12MP

That is why at Barco, when we designed a new high-quality display, flexibility and versatility for the radiologist was the main ambition. The display has a 12MP screen resolution, which makes it suitable for multiple PACS images, breast imaging modalities, and especially breast tomosynthesis.

The Fusion design eliminates the need for multiple portrait displays or complex installations. Furthermore, a KVM (Keyboard-Video-Mouse) function makes it possible to attach a second workstation to the display and switch between two computers at the touch of a button.

All about detail and brightness

Of course, the Nio Fusion 12MP is calibrated to meet the DICOM standard for greyscales, and Barco's SteadyColorTM technology guarantees consistent colors over time and between all locations. The Nio Fusion 12MP has a luminance that is above industry standard, which is further enhanced by Uniform Luminance Technology to make sure that all areas of the screen always have exactly the same brightness.

Barco's QAWeb Enterprise software is included in the display, guaranteeing consistent image quality through automated calibration and QA, and enabling compliance to the latest regional and international regulations for image quality.

Made for the radiologist, from reading comfort to workflow support

The Nio Fusion 12MP is a thin and light model that was designed to mirror a large part of each person's natural field of vision; this reduces head, hand and eye movements to a minimum. SoftGlowTM task and wall lights, along with the Ambient Light Sensor and Compensation, make the otherwise dark reading room more comfortable.

Lastly, the Nio Fusion 12MP is driven by one of Barco's powerful MXRT display controllers, offering the radiologist a set of workflow support tools, such as the proven SpotViewTM and RapidFrameTM technologies.

The Nio Fusion 12MP has received a Barco A+ ecoscore. Next to further improvements in display power efficiency, the decisive aspects for the score are the display's compact and stackable packaging and regionally adapted content which lowers carbon footprint and waste.

Albert Xthona concludes: 'With the Nio Fusion 12MP, we are taking a next big step along the road of comprehensive solutions that address ever-changing trends. We hope that this new display can boost more radiologists' workflows and become a reliable and easy-to-use companion in their reading rooms.'

About BarcoBarco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook(Barco).

© Barco, 2021

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
