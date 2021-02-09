Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco N.V.    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco N : Engagement will become the new productivity. Discover our workplace predictions for 2021

02/09/2021 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whilst so many things about the year ahead remain uncertain, one thing we can be sure of is the continued evolution of the workplace. After a year which saw our working habits change irretrievably, 2021 will be all about catching our breath and investing in the technology to not only catch up to those changes, but to establish a hybrid, blended workplace that will be fit for the long-term.

Employee expectations have changed: people have realized the benefits of a more flexible and autonomous working life, and businesses need to act fast to satisfy these needs. Hybrid working technology will take center stage in this new era of hybrid working, allowing employees the freedom they desire without sacrificing the collaboration and connection they need to do their jobs and deliver for their employers.

In our last trend to watch for in 2021 as we explore how technology can reinforce hybrid working and strengthen employee engagement in hybrid meetings.

Read more?

Download your copy of the new ClickShare research on hybrid meetings real-time engagement.

Download here>

Engagement will become the new productivity

In the early stages of the pandemic when remote working was still a novelty, businesses were solely focused on survival and ensuring work could continue in a remote setting that was foreign to so many. Now, after several months of home working have passed and the end of the pandemic is in sight, the focus will shift from productivity to meaningful engagement.

2020 left employees feeling less engaged than ever. Accustomed to multi-tasking during remote meetings and suffering from a lack of communication, workforces finished the year distracted and fatigued. Moving forward employers must commit to creating hybrid meeting environments that keep people's attention and enable them to focus on the discussion, regardless of how they are participating in it. This will become increasingly important as the workforce is split between home and office. It will no longer be acceptable for remote participants to feel left out of proceedings; technology must bridge the gap, providing a more immersive experience for remote participants through superior quality visual and sound offerings.

We can also expect to see more investment in the home office as the hybrid model takes off. In order to achieve a seamless transition between office and home, employees need to be as able to carry out their work at the same level from either location. Look out for significant investment into remote and ergonomic technology for the home office to boost engagement and ensure consistent performance in both settings.

Ultimately, this is all about employee engagement. In 2021, engagement will become the biggest tool in maintaining productivity. Employers should focus on finding ways to inspire their teams, because the results can be remarkable: studies have shown increasing a company's engagement by just 10% can grow profits by $2,400 per employee annually.

As the expectations of employees have shifted to more flexible and hybrid ways of working, it's high time for the business to act and address these needs. Investing in collaborative technology to foster connectivity and engagement is their number one priority for 2021.

Read more on the year of Hybrid?

Discover how Gen Z looks for human connectivity in collaboration tech

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO N.V.
02/08BARCO N : Engagement will become the new productivity. Discover our workplace pr..
PU
02/08BARCO N : E2. The backstage star of virtual events.
PU
02/07BARCO N : ClickShare Conference awarded by AV News as Collaboration innovation o..
PU
02/04BARCO N : The power of virtual classrooms in a post-pandemic world
PU
02/03BARCO N : Collaboration that clicks thanks to Nureva and ClickShare Conference
PU
02/02BARCO N : IoT. More than just a buzzword.
PU
02/01BARCO N : Gen Z looks for human connectivity in collaboration tech. Discover our..
PU
01/28BARCO N : reconfirms commitment to the growing Control Rooms market, and continu..
PU
01/27BARCO N : The year of Hybrid. Discover our workplace predictions for 2021
PU
01/26BARCO N : Diagnostic Flexibility at Your Fingertips with New, Versatile 12MP Dia..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 773 M 934 M 934 M
Net income 2020 5,10 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net cash 2020 248 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2020 115x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 954 M 1 962 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart BARCO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Barco N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,00 €
Last Close Price 18,43 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rob Jonckheere Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO N.V.3.42%1 954
CORNING INCORPORATED4.67%28 818
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.23.99%7 356
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.05%5 789
AU OPTRONICS CORP.15.00%5 457
INNOLUX CORPORATION3.55%5 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ