BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
Barco N : Frost & Sullivan award for ClickShare Conference confirms Barco's technology leadership and innovative power

02/23/2021 | 03:53am EST
Kortrijk, Belgium, 23 February 2021 - Barco, a global leader in professional meeting room visualization and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce that it has received the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Market Leadership Award in the wireless content sharing industry for its ClickShare Conference. This highly ranked award is a great recognition for both Barco's consolidated leadership position in the market and the innovative character of its one-click wireless conferencing solution. Barco ClickShare is designed to help customers thrive in the new hybrid workplace with high-end collaborative solutions and about keeping ahead in the industry.

The prestigious Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership in the wireless content sharing industry, presented by the global renowned consulting firm, recognizes companies that achieve the greatest market share resulting from outstanding, futureproof performance, products, and services. This award is the eighth for ClickShare in less than a year, including some other high-level industry awards by rAVe, Date News, AV News, SCN, and AV Magazine.

'Barco is a trailblazer in the wireless content sharing space with a model of sustainable success, and ClickShare is the de-facto standard that many competing products attempt to emulate,' explains Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Setting the standard with a new industry category

'We're honoured to get the recognition of Frost & Sullivan for ClickShare as true innovator in the fiercely competitive market. Always putting the needs of our customers first, we've designed a brand-new industry category with ClickShare Conference, perfectly positioned for the hybrid way of working. We brought the right product to the workplace in a challenging 2020 and make hybrid meeting truly better,' says Wim De Bruyne, VP Meeting Experience at Barco.


The leading force in the wireless content sharing market

ClickShare Conference, launched at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in early 2020, is unique in the market. While the market now only has a few wired and wireless alternatives to ClickShare that strive to enable Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM), Frost & Sullivan has marked Barco among the first to offer a broader range of options than competitors. The award report sees market opportunities in a number of scenarios, such as in meeting rooms not budgeted for full integration with conferencing services, in environments where access to multiple conference services is required, and in organizations that do not wish to lock into a single conferencing service.

Building the channel

Barco has strengthened and broadened its channels, trained more resellers, and expanded its coverage in select regions and purchasing routes. The new ClickShare Alliance Program further strengthens Barco's strategy to leverage third-party technologies and expertise. Announced in September 2020, the ClickShare Alliance Program has gained impressive early momentum. Barco has invested strongly in market awareness for the new wireless conferencing category as businesses start to bring people back to the office. Today, the program comprises more than 20 certified partners, with which the company creates interoperable bundles of offers to equip meeting rooms. Meeting-room peripheral partners include key market participants, such as Jabra, Logitech, Poly, Bose, Yamaha, and nearly a dozen other providers.

With its trusted partner network of over 1,000 accredited partners and 21 alliance partners, the company has been strengthening ClickShare's global position as the wireless meeting room platform of the future workplace.

Growing the install base

'With close to 20K units shipped and installed and several contract wins with key customer in a challenging 2020, ClickShare Conference marks a first milestone one year after launch. ClickShare has yet again managed to secure an impressive, global market share on its promise of simplicity, zero-learning curve, and user-friendliness,' concludes Wim De Bruyne.

About the Frost & Sullivan Award

Every year, Frost & Sullivan selects Market Leadership Award recipients based on the findings of industry analysts who compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices within specific industries. The Market Leadership Award is among Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards that recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2020, we realized sales of 770 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents.

Yannic Laleeuwe
EMEA Field Marketing Director
Barco n.v.

Cynthia Wu
Meeting Experience Marketing Manager
Barco n.v.

Hisashi Sekiguchi
Marketing Manager
Barco n.v.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
