BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
Barco N : partners with Ideal Systems to strengthen visualisation capabilities for broadcast in the region

04/15/2021 | 01:09am EDT
Singapore, 15 April 2021 - Barco, a global leader in professional visualisation and collaboration technologies, announces today that it has entered into a partnership with Ideal Systems, Asia's leading systems integrator for broadcast, cloud and professional audiovisual equipment. The alliance boosts market leadership of Barco in visualisation and processing solutions, particularly in the broadcasting space, while raising Ideal Systems profile in the corporate audiovisual space, as Barco's new regional Systems Integration for SEAT - starting from Singapore and Malaysia.

The partnership enables Barco to extend its reach and coverage of broadcasting markets in the region with Ideal Systems' broadcast and collaboration offerings, while simultaneously complementing Ideal Systems solutions with Barco's advanced visualisation technologies. With the help of their Singapore-based engineering teams, Barco and Ideal Systems are working closely to develop innovative solutions with IP video technologies to craft new designs that will increase the functionality and usability of their solutions. Focused on quality and innovation, the Barco-Ideal Systems partnership aims to assure the best designs and solutions for their customers' needs as well as superb customer support and retention programme after product delivery.

Singapore has become a popular broadcasting base for rolling out Asia-specific material and international content on account of its sophisticated digital infrastructure and high technological penetration. Picture quality and latency has become the key to ensure that viewers have an enjoyable experience while video walls and screens come in handy for broadcasters, news anchors and presenters to engage in dialogues with remote parties. Furthermore, virtual and augmented reality graphics for advanced storytelling have proved to be a boon in the industry.

'It's necessary to look for ways to improve broadcasting system and livestream experiences to step up in terms of virtual engagement and interactivity. Which is why we are excited about this partnership, as we believe that Ideal Systems will strive with us to make a difference in the broadcast and AV space,' said Gan Ta Loong, Managing Director, SEA and VP, Immersive Experience, Barco APAC.

'Furthermore, we are already witnessing a more digitised approach to managing events and in the corporate world. Hybrid models have emerged as a desirable solution for the future - one that integrates digital and in-person platforms to maximise the best aspects of both for companies, staff, organisers, speakers and attendees,' Gan adds.

As the digital age left its mark on the traditional and hybrid events industry, there was a rapid adoption of technology that enabled community building and allowed diverse connections, exchange and co-creation of content, online and offline. Many conferences, trade shows, and corporate events have started to incorporate digital tools and experiences to enhance engagement opportunities for physical and virtual attendees.

In Singapore, hybrid events have rapidly gained importance during Covid-19. In fact, the Singapore government's support for hybrid events as well as actionable roadmaps and safety measures has seen Singapore blaze new trails for the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) industry in the new normal. The MICE industry can no longer continue to see partnerships as transactional in the post-pandemic period. Attendees would instead expect a tailored experience and content presented in compelling forms. Combining digital and in-person touchpoints to optimise usability, comfort, and interaction has reshaped the industry.

'Barco, like Ideal Systems has a long history and excellent track record of delivering quality solutions and excellent support to their customers. These shared values and a common customer base from our broadcast to our AV markets coupled with a focus on innovation make Barco the ideal partner for us', Fintan McKiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems Pte Ltd shares.

COVID-19 accelerated the digital transformation last year - pushing enterprises to embrace a truly hybrid model of remote and in-office working for their workforce, and increase business resiliency, by embracing digital transformation at unprecedented speed.

With widespread adoption of video calling across the world, many meetings will become virtual or hybrid. As the massive uptick in the need for corporate AV solutions in hybrid workspace and meeting rooms, this partnership will be able to address customers' need for innovative hybrid collaboration solutions as well as a better overall customer experience.

As a leading systems integrator in the region, Ideal Systems provide a full spectrum of services including consultation, design, installation, integration, as well as operational and maintenance support of state-of-the-art technology infrastructure across the APAC region.

Barco has been focused on the broadcast industry, delivering unprecedented video processing and networking integration and providing broadcasting with visualisation solutions that delivered superior image quality and ease of operations to end users. Businesses in the AV and broadcasting industries will benefit from Ideal Systems' innovative, creative and reliable solutions, creating better alternatives.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2020, we realized sales of 770 million euro. We have a global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents.
For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

About Ideal Systems

With 13 offices across Asia, Ideal Systems is the region's largest broadcast and media systems integrator. Ideal is a multinational organization providing innovative cloud, media, design and AV solutions and consultancy to sectors including broadcasting, media, telecoms, corporate and government. Ideal provides services that range from systems and business consultancy, cloud integration and systems design, systems deployment and support, building of media facilities to live broadcast services.

For more information you may visit www.idealsys.com or cloud@idealsys.com

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
