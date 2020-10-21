Barco : Results 3Q20 Presentation

Soft 3Q20 with mix of recovery and prolonged covid impact
Jan De Witte & Ann Desender
21 October 2020
PRELIMINARY NOTES
Moving from temp to structural measures where we see medium term impact. Redeploying divisional resources to highest needs
Adjusting investment timetable of selected longer-term initiatives
Resetting cost levels for 2021 below 2019
III. Managing cash, working capital and liquidity
Working down inventory & DSO-levels during 2H20
15
3Q20 +/- IN LINE WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ASSUMPTION |
POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE IMPACT UNCLEAR
Division/ Segment
Assumed Impact
3Q YTD
3Q20
Qualitative comments 4Q
Assumed
FY20
vs 2019
vs
evolution
2Q20
4Q-vs-3Q
Entertainment
Material negative
-32%
+3%
~
Cinema
Material neg
--
~
~
Recovery of renewal wave likely slow for next quarters
Replacement
Material neg
--
~
~
New builds
Med neg
-
~ New builds to show recovery but with delays
~+
Service revenues
Med neg
-
+ Services to further rebound as cinemas reopen
~+
Venues & Hospitality
Med neg
--
~
~
Events
Material neg
--
~
Events business likely to remain slow in next quarters
~
ProAV (fixed
Med neg
-
~ ProAV expected to show steady recovery quarter-over-quarter
~+
install)
Simulation
Neutral
~
+
Simulation steady
~
Enterprise
Med neg
-35%
+10%
~+
ClickShare Conference well positioned for hybrid operation & expected
Corporate
Med neg
--
+
+
to slope up with back-to-office trend
Control Rooms
Med neg
--
+
Control Rooms showing resilience with gradual recession recovery
~
Healthcare
Positive=> Flat
+0%
-14%
~+
Healthcare fundamentals remain solid but confronted with temp push-
Diagnostic Imaging
Positive=> Med Neg
~
--
~+
outs
Surgical
Neutral
~
--
~+
OUTLOOK
At this point, it is clear that 2020 will prove to be an off-year for the Barco P&L. To put the
company back on its path to reaching its long-term financial goals, we are resetting
expense levels while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives
Quote CEO, Jan De Witte
Outlook 2020
Taking into account the uncertainties associated with the second covid wave, both in terms of its impact on ongoing recovery rates in Europe and delayed recovery in the Americas region, management expects continuous pressure on topline performance
Given lower volumes, unfavorable mix and continued investments in commercial and innovation strength, we expect a considerable decrease in full year EBITDA margin compared to the first half