Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Growing office optimism: are we ready to get back?

05/26/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download your copy of the new ClickShare research on hybrid meetings real-time engagement

Download here>

Are you on pins and needles to get back to the office, or are you a bit more hesitant? Our new Meeting Trends 2021 research uncovered 5 new trends for the hybrid workplace. One of them is that employees worldwide can't wait get back to the office. Read on to learn more about when and how we will be returning to the office.

When are we returning to the office? One year into the pandemic and the enthusiasm about working from home has taken a turn. At the start of the pandemic, many were over the moon about the benefits of WFH: no commutes, flexible work hours, … However, our 2020 Hybrid Meeting research already showed that slowly but surely the downsides started to outweigh the benefits. Employees miss social interaction, experience Zoom fatigue and struggle to balance office and domestic tasks. Our Meeting Trends Research 2021 shows that 56% of employees are eager to return to the office, and 72% expects to be back by the end of June 2021.

Download the Meeting Trends Research report

When are we returning?

Right now, actually. 50% of the workforce already comes into the office on occasion. We do see some regional differences here. Australia and France appear to be at the forefront of the back to the office trend, with respectively 82% and 61% of employees, having already (partially) returned. In India and the US the majority of workers hasn't returned yet, with respectively only 40 and 42% signaling that they are already back at the office. Most employees (72%) expect to be back by the end of June. However, in Germany many employees believe that they will only be able to return from July to September and onwards.

Who is pushing the return?

C-level management is encouraging employees to come back, 66% of employees believe their CEO would like to see all employees back at the office. 41% also think their manager is also pushing them to return to the office. Employees themselves are also eager to return, on average 56% of employees want to get back to the office. In India, it's even 76% of workers that are waiting to sit at their office desk again.

Will work at the office be the same?

Employees want to return but this doesn't mean that they are ready to give up the new-found flexibility in their work that WFH brought. Workers want to choose when and where they work and are tired of struggling with virtual. This leads to the ideal workweek balance shifting in favor of the office. In September 2020, people were still more optimistic about working from home and employees indicated that the ideal workweek would be 2 days at home and 3 days at the office. Today, the desire to work from home has dropped to 1,5 days a week, with employees preferring to spend more time, 3,5 days per week, at the office. Undoubtedly, in-office and remote team member will have to be united in the new hybrid workplace.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO N.V.
05:07aGROWING OFFICE OPTIMISM : are we ready to get back?
PU
05/25BARCO N  : Sparking innovation by connecting employees in Barco's first Virtual ..
PU
05/20BARCO N  : Berenberg Conference USA May 2021
PU
05/20BARCO N  : KBC Bolero Small and Midcap event May 2021
PU
05/20BARCO N  : Join the ClickShare launch webinar
PU
05/20REMOTE SURGICAL COLLABORATION : 6 key questions answered for you
PU
05/19BARCO N  : breaks out of the classroom and leads the way in digital transformati..
PU
05/19BARCO N  : What is digital art?
PU
05/18BARCO RESEARCH : Meeting rooms take center stage in the hybrid workplace
PU
05/18BREAK OUT OF THE CLASSROOM : How to deliver engaging learning experiences remote..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 838 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net income 2021 25,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net cash 2021 212 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,3x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 1 911 M 2 339 M 2 341 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 303
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart BARCO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Barco N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,00 €
Last Close Price 21,64 €
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO N.V.21.44%2 339
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.2.39%37 951
CORNING INCORPORATED22.25%37 298
INNOLUX CORPORATION57.80%8 166
AU OPTRONICS CORP.63.21%7 777
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.22.91%7 257