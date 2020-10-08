Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco N.V.    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/08 07:14:05 am
17.365 EUR   +0.67%
07:05aNOTFOUND : missing webpages raise attention for missing children
PU
10/07BARCO : 5 essential roles in managing critical operations
PU
10/06BARCO : Film Fest Gent #CinemaReady!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NotFound: missing webpages raise attention for missing children

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:05am EDT

In the European Union alone, 250,000 children are reported missing every year - equaling 1 missing child every 2 minutes. In the United States, this number amounts to over 420,000. Luckily, most of them are found within the next hours, but some (or should we say 'too many') are missing for a long time. In order to continue attention for these searches, Missing Children Europe has developed a tool that replaces the traditional '404 Error - page not found' with a picture of a missing child. Barco has decided to participate in this initiative.

Visibility is key in the search for missing children. It is essential that as many people as possible see the posters, so the images remain top of mind. This might help bring some children home. By the way, the action is a mix between recent and old cases, of which some even date back to the 1960s. Intelligent computer programs have then helped to age the portraits so that they resemble what the missing persons look like now.

'On average, 150 Barco website visitors land on a 404-errorpage every day, for various reasons - including typos, old bookmarks and wrong links', says Tomas Vandenabeele, E-marketing Manager at Barco. 'Normally, this webpage serves no other purpose than informing people about the error. With the NotFound-application, this is given a positive twist, bringing missing children to the attention - proving that they are all but forgotten. It is a small effort for us, but might mean a world of difference for the people involved. This initiative - which started with the Belgian organization Child Focus - is rolled out in many organizations around the world, and Barco is proud to be one of them.'

The NotFound page today has pictures of local missing children, both in Belgium and the UK.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCO N.V.
07:05aNOTFOUND : missing webpages raise attention for missing children
PU
10/07BARCO : 5 essential roles in managing critical operations
PU
10/06BARCO : Film Fest Gent #CinemaReady!
PU
10/01BARCO : and Caresyntax enable virtual presence for the digital operating room
PU
09/22BARCO : 3D perception selects Barco FL40-4K simulation projector for advanced je..
PU
09/21BARCO : reaches first target to reduce carbon footprint of own operations one ye..
PU
09/17BARCO : reaches first target to reduce carbon footprint of own operations one ye..
PU
09/15BARCO : launches a cloud-based remote monitoring, diagnostics and control soluti..
PU
09/02BARCO : and DACOMS of Taiwan Announce Partnership in Simulation and Training
BU
08/19BARCO : 99 tech problems, but my remote meeting ain't one
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 900 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net income 2020 53,3 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net cash 2020 314 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 1 520 M 1 789 M 1 787 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 636
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart BARCO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Barco N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,73 €
Last Close Price 17,25 €
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Rob Jonckheere Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xavier Bourgois Senior Vice President-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO N.V.-44.86%1 789
CORNING INCORPORATED20.44%25 611
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-6.15%4 716
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.33%4 455
AU OPTRONICS CORP.14.93%3 825
WUHU TOKEN SCIENCES CO., LTD.-2.43%3 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group