Euronext Bruxelles  >  Barco N.V.    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO N.V.

(BAR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The F400-HR is coming: prepare yourselves for the future of simulation!

03/17/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Sometimes we're really excited about new products. So excited we want to tell you about it before it's available. Our new simulation projector is one of those products...

We don't like to use the word 'revolutionary' lightly, but we truly believe that it fits our new F400-HR. Coupling power with extremely high resolutions, this single-chip DLP projector was designed to shape the face of our industry in the next years.

Do you want to know more about this new product? Then visit our landing page and watch the video, in which our R&D Director lifts a tip of the veil.

I want to know more

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
