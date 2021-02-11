Log in
BARCO N.V.

BAR
We hAV/IT: 2021's first award for Barco video walls

02/11/2021 | 03:39am EST
It's early February and already a fact: the first award for Barco video walls. We were selected one of the top 10 large video wall brands by IT/AV China, one of the major AV industry medias of the country. What a nice way for Barco to celebrate the Chinese New Year!

With 15,000 votes of industry professionals, this award is an important recognition. 'There are many local players in China, and being in the top 10 brands is quite an achievement', says Susan Liu, Barco's Field Marketing Director in China. 'It means that Barco is well-known within the Chinese IT/AV community, and recognized as an important manufacturer.'

The IT/AV CN awards were established in 2011 (and distributed in 2012). This is not the first time Barco receives this award. In 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 we achieved the same feat. All we can say is that we hope this is the first of many laudations this year…

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
