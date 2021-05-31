Backstage back on stage: 3 tips to get your Barco projectors ready

With vaccinations gathering pace in most parts of the world, the return of live face-to-face events lies just around the corner! And that's great news for you, our rental and staging partners. We know that you're all more than ready to get back to business. But what about the gear in your warehouses? We've drawn up a basic checklist to quickly prepare your Barco systems for the post-COVID events on your planning. Today we'll kick off with 3 tips on how to switch your Barco projectors back on.

Dust of your gear

It may sound banal, but it is an important one to keep in mind. Not only because we prefer to see our projectors in a matte black color instead of a dusty grey look, but also because it has an impact on the performance of your system. Blow away accumulated dust carefully with dry compressed air and keep the filters dust-free to ensure an optimal airflow and cooling of your projector. And let's not forget about your lenses. You can remove dust gently with a clean, dry cloth to avoid speckles in the projected images. Please check the service manual of your projector for a detailed step-by-step guide and best practices on how to clean your projector.

For UDM you can find the latest version of the manual here.

For UDX you can find the latest version of the manual here.

Software updates

Although the industry was put to a halt for the most part, our development team hasn't been idle the last year. So make sure your projector is updated with the latest software release to benefit from all the new features. The Pulse 2.0 release brought a new fresh look for the projector menus and a step-up in user-friendliness with more intuitive interfaces. And the latest 2.1 software version introduced the DynaBlack feature which enhances the UDM/UDX projector contrast ratio up to 20.000:1. The Pulse updates also expanded the availability of Barco Projector Management Suite (formerly known as Barco Insights). The platform was previously only available for UDM projectors, and now UDX users are also able to benefit from the features enabling cloud-based data storage and remote monitoring for optimized fleet management. You can upgrade your UDX with a Projection Management Suite retrofit using this connectivity module. All info on the projector management suite here. If you want to stay informed about available future software updates, make sure to subscribe to the support page of your projector and keep an eye on your mailbox for notifications.

Refresh your skills