Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Backstage back on stage: 3 tips to get your Barco projectors ready

05/31/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With vaccinations gathering pace in most parts of the world, the return of live face-to-face events lies just around the corner! And that's great news for you, our rental and staging partners. We know that you're all more than ready to get back to business. But what about the gear in your warehouses? We've drawn up a basic checklist to quickly prepare your Barco systems for the post-COVID events on your planning. Today we'll kick off with 3 tips on how to switch your Barco projectors back on.

  1. Dust of your gear

  2. It may sound banal, but it is an important one to keep in mind. Not only because we prefer to see our projectors in a matte black color instead of a dusty grey look, but also because it has an impact on the performance of your system. Blow away accumulated dust carefully with dry compressed air and keep the filters dust-free to ensure an optimal airflow and cooling of your projector. And let's not forget about your lenses. You can remove dust gently with a clean, dry cloth to avoid speckles in the projected images.

    Please check the service manual of your projector for a detailed step-by-step guide and best practices on how to clean your projector.
    For UDM you can find the latest version of the manual here.
    For UDX you can find the latest version of the manual here.

  3. Software updates

  4. Although the industry was put to a halt for the most part, our development team hasn't been idle the last year. So make sure your projector is updated with the latest software release to benefit from all the new features. The Pulse 2.0 release brought a new fresh look for the projector menus and a step-up in user-friendliness with more intuitive interfaces. And the latest 2.1 software version introduced the DynaBlack feature which enhances the UDM/UDX projector contrast ratio up to 20.000:1.

    The Pulse updates also expanded the availability of Barco Projector Management Suite (formerly known as Barco Insights). The platform was previously only available for UDM projectors, and now UDX users are also able to benefit from the features enabling cloud-based data storage and remote monitoring for optimized fleet management. You can upgrade your UDX with a Projection Management Suite retrofit using this connectivity module. All info on the projector management suite here.

    If you want to stay informed about available future software updates, make sure to subscribe to the support page of your projector and keep an eye on your mailbox for notifications.

  5. Refresh your skills

  6. Before going back live, it might be a good idea to do a test run with some of your projectors. It's a good way to check for errors but also to refresh your skills and get acquainted with the new design and features. If you have any questions, just reach out. And if you feel like learning more about the Pulse updates, exploring the possibilities of the Projector Management Suite, meeting our newest single-chip G100 projectors, or strengthening your technical Barco projection knowledge, we also have an extensive virtual training program. Check the dates and reserve your seat for the upcoming June and July classes.

Bonus tip: Follow our LinkedIn page and/or subscribe for the Barco Entertainment newsletter to stay up-to-date with all the new stuff!

Conclusion

So… You're ready. We're ready. And with these three tips your Barco projector fleet is also ready. If there's anything else we can help you with to switch back on with full confidence, let us know! Can't wait to see the pics of your next live event projects with the Barco equipment!

By the way, we'll also be launching a similar checklist for your Barco Event Master gear, so stay tuned!

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
04:10aBACKSTAGE BACK ON STAGE : 3 tips to get your Barco projectors ready
PU
05/28BARCO N  : Customized display pushes performance boundaries in ultrasound imagin..
PU
05/27BARCO N  : expands its portfolio for hybrid meetings with the addition of the Cl..
PU
05/27BARCO N  : Make hybrid collaboration flow with the new ClickShare Present
PU
05/27BARCO N  : The history of control rooms part II - Barco enters the scene
PU
05/27BARCO MEETING BAROMETER PLUNGES : time to go for hybrid meetings
PU
05/26VISUALIZATION TECHNOLOGY IN ART EXHI : 4 reasons why
PU
05/26BREAK OUT OF THE CLASSROOM : How to use breakout rooms for interactive and inter..
PU
05/26GROWING OFFICE OPTIMISM : are we ready to get back?
PU
05/25BARCO N  : Sparking innovation by connecting employees in Barco's first Virtual ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 841 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
Net income 2021 25,8 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net cash 2021 212 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,4x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 1 987 M 2 422 M 2 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 303
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,00 €
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Spread / Highest target 6,67%
Spread / Average Target -2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO NV26.26%2 422
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.1.91%38 094
CORNING INCORPORATED21.19%37 145
INNOLUX CORPORATION58.16%8 247
AU OPTRONICS CORP.67.86%8 059
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.26.15%7 511