  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:42 2022-11-08 am EST
20.92 EUR   -0.38%
04:34aBarco : 4 questions about XMS Management Platform
PU
10/19Barco : Trading update 3Q22 - Strong sales growth across divisions
PU
10/06Barco : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : 4 questions about XMS Management Platform

11/08/2022 | 04:34am EST
The XMS Cloud Management Platform is a must-have tool for IT administrators to manage a large install base of ClickShare Present and/or ClickShare Conference devices. It provides an easy-to-use interface for remote and reliable device management and brings useful analytics to drive the Digital Workplace.

Dive into easy & efficient ClickShare management

  1. What is XMS?
  2. What can you do in XMS?
  3. What are the benefits of XMS?
  4. How to access XMS in 3 steps?


Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCO NV
Financials
Sales 2022 1 019 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2022 62,9 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net cash 2022 322 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 1 872 M 1 872 M 1 872 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 191
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 27,93 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV9.60%1 872
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.12.98%34 374
CORNING INCORPORATED-11.15%27 819
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-32.74%7 894
E INK HOLDINGS INC.37.75%7 718
AUO CORPORATION-37.82%4 271