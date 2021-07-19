Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 07/19 04:27:38 am
19.18 EUR   -12.42%
04:05aBARCO : 5 ways ClickShare Conference optimizes your hybrid meeting rooms
PU
01:21aBARCO : First half results
PU
12:29aBARCO : CEO Departs, Two Successors Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : 5 ways ClickShare Conference optimizes your hybrid meeting rooms

07/19/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's the best meeting room? The one that's used for what it's meant for: collaboration. Make the hybrid meeting experience as simple and flexible as possible, so that employees keep coming back for more.

Discover how ClickShare Conference optimizes your meeting room!

5 Ways ClickShare Conference can optimize your meeting rooms

  1. Saves time in meetings
  2. Room flexibility with meeting solution
  3. Peripherals get put to use
  4. Inclusive of remote participants
  5. People love to use meeting rooms again

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
04:05aBARCO : 5 ways ClickShare Conference optimizes your hybrid meeting rooms
PU
01:21aBARCO : First half results
PU
12:29aBARCO : CEO Departs, Two Successors Named
MT
07/18BARCO : Jan De Witte resigns as CEO
PU
07/16BARCO : Jan De Witte resigns as CEO
PU
07/14BARCO : 10 tips to choose your next digital pathology display
PU
07/08DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PR : Transparency law
PU
07/08BARCO : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
07/02BARCO : What is digital pathology?
PU
07/01BARCO : ClickShare Conference awarded as communication & collaboration product o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 841 M 992 M 992 M
Net income 2021 25,8 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net cash 2021 212 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 78,2x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 1 949 M 2 302 M 2 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 303
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV22.90%2 456
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.19.27%40 484
CORNING INCORPORATED10.61%34 820
AU OPTRONICS CORP.52.50%7 849
INNOLUX CORPORATION41.13%7 712
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.25.34%7 697