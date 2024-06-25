Press release - regulated information - inside information

Charles Beauduin becomes Chairman of Barco

An Steegen is confirmed as CEO

Kortrijk, Belgium, June 25th, 2024, 18.00 hrs - Charles Beauduin will retire as co-CEO and will become Chairman of Barco, effective September 1st, 2024. An Steegen is confirmed as CEO.

In 2021, An Steegen and Charles Beauduin assumed the role of co-CEOs at Barco, leading the company into a new era after the challenging Covid-19 period. Under their leadership, the organizational structure was redesigned, with greater empowerment at business unit level for increased customer and market responsiveness. With the focused factories strategy, the upstream value stream was strengthened, and the manufacturing footprint was expanded with dedicated factories, including two new manufacturing plants in China. Furthermore, the R&D roadmap has been accelerated, with additional focus on breakthrough innovation, and leading to an increased number of new product introductions from 2024 and beyond.

In the board meeting of June 25th, the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Charles Beauduin as co-CEO and has appointed Mr. Beauduin as new Chairman of the Board, taking over from Frank Donck. Frank Donck will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as independent director. These changes will be effective September 1st, 2024. An Steegen will continue her role as CEO of Barco, further rolling out the strategy for innovation and profitable growth.

Quote from the Chairman, Frank Donck

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Charles for his commitment and leadership as co-CEO of Barco in the last 3 years. We are delighted to continue to be able to count on his vast experience in international business and in technology companies, as he will be taking over the role as Chairman of the Board from me from September 1st onwards."

Quote from co-CEO Charles Beauduin

"With gratitude I am looking back on the past years as co-CEO of Barco, in tandem with co-CEO An Steegen. Together we launched the implementation of a new strategy for innovation, customer centricity and focused factories, which was rolled out by the Barco teams, also during my absence for medical reasons last year. From the start it was my intention to reduce, after a few years of transformational change, my executive involvement at Barco. This time has come. However, my dedication to Barco continues in a different role, in which I will further focus on value creation for the company. As Chairman, together with the other Board members, I am looking forward to continuing working with An Steegen and the Barco teams and to transforming Barco further into a customer-focused and innovation-driven company."

Quote from co-CEO An Steegen

"I am thankful for the excellent collaboration with Charles in our shared role as co-CEO. We were able to set out the strategy together, and we will continue to do so also in his new role as Chairman. We are more dedicated than ever to lead our visualization and collaboration markets, offering innovative solutions and products to all our customers."

