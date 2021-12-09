Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/09 03:20:47 am
18.43 EUR   -0.32%
PU
PU
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Discover ‘Bright insights', our brand-new magazine!

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
The end of the year is approaching quickly, and there are not many things that our marketing team likes to do more right now than to end 2021 with a bang.

So behold, here's the (Big) Bang of a new magazine we're putting out in the world, at everyone's disposal to read during short and dark days in the northern hemisphere, or during very enviable hot and sunny days in the southern one.

Why?

We see what happens in the market, every day. We talk to customers and hear from them how new trends affect them. And of course, we're not immune to changes ourselves either. Conversations about this often lead to interesting insights, which in turn help us adjust our operations to upcoming needs.

In short: communication is key to doing business, and we like adding to the conversation. Ergo 'Bright insights', the name of our new magazine.

Future of work

Our first issue is themed 'The future of work' and touches upon themes such as digital transformation and hybrid work. We guess you'll agree that this has been a major topic in business environments over the past years.

And since we're talking about digital transformation, is there a better way to bring our insights than in a full-fledged digital format? Wait no longer, give yourself a break and take a glance at it here! [ADD LINK]

No time to digest the whole thing? Then do capture the highlights in our SCRUM master Charu's wonderful sketches on page 13. Believe us, it's worth it.

Enjoy the read!

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 922 M 922 M
Net income 2021 22,6 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net cash 2021 248 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,2x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 1 646 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,49 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV3.76%1 865
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.13.06%38 816
CORNING INCORPORATED6.44%32 626
AU OPTRONICS CORP.56.43%7 548
INNOLUX CORPORATION33.69%7 206
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.16.71%6 837