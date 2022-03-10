Log in
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
News 
Summary

Barco : Discover the perfect presentation switcher for your needs with our new Screen Management Selector

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
E2, S3, PDS, ImagePro… Barco has a comprehensive range of image processing solutions. But which one is the right one for YOUR needs? Find out in less than 6 clicks thanks to our new Screen Management Selector tool.

The demand for extremely high-resolution, video-based installations that impress audiences with an exceptional experience is growing. That's why image processing, screen management, and show control are key. Barco provides event professionals and fixed installation customers with a very complete range of image processing solutions.

To guide you and/or your customers through the Barco portfolio, we've now developed a helpful screen management selector tool. Answer six quick questions about your set-up, and we'll point you in the right direction.

Interested to learn more about the suggested product? Reach out to our local partners and/or sales representatives for more information and pricings.

Go to Screen Management Selector

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 967 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net income 2022 58,8 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net cash 2022 321 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 141
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,01 €
Average target price 25,17 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV-0.78%1 877
CORNING INCORPORATED-0.70%31 829
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-24.12%26 864
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-8.08%7 109
INNOLUX CORPORATION-13.52%6 317
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-26.02%5 314