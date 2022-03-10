Barco : Discover the perfect presentation switcher for your needs with our new Screen Management Selector

E2, S3, PDS, ImagePro… Barco has a comprehensive range of image processing solutions. But which one is the right one for YOUR needs? Find out in less than 6 clicks thanks to our new Screen Management Selector tool.

The demand for extremely high-resolution, video-based installations that impress audiences with an exceptional experience is growing. That's why image processing, screen management, and show control are key. Barco provides event professionals and fixed installation customers with a very complete range of image processing solutions.

To guide you and/or your customers through the Barco portfolio, we've now developed a helpful screen management selector tool. Answer six quick questions about your set-up, and we'll point you in the right direction.

Interested to learn more about the suggested product? Reach out to our local partners and/or sales representatives for more information and pricings.

Go to Screen Management Selector