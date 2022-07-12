Barco : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV

Kortrijk, Belgium, 12 July 2022, 18.30 hrs - Pursuant to article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, Barco NV discloses the disposal of 273,500 shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options.

As a result, the total number of own shares held by Barco NV as per 30th June 2022, amounts to 2,259,182 (out of a total of 92,916,645 shares or 2.97%).

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 15/05/2022 - 15/06/2022:

STRIKE PRICE CURRENCY QUANTITY TOTAL STRIKE AMOUNT 31 October 2012 (EEA) 7.48 EUR 700 5,236.00 21 October 2013 (EEA) 8.43 EUR 1,050 8,851.50 23 October 2014 (EEA) 7.86 EUR 700 5,502.00 23 October 2014 (ROW) 7.86 EUR 7,350 57,771.00 23 October 2014 (US) 7.91 EUR 10,150 80,286.50 21 October 2015 (EEA) 8.16 EUR 1,050 8,568.00 21 October 2015 (ROW) 8.16 EUR 3,850 31,416.00 21 October 2015 (US) 8.26 EUR 2,450 20,237.00 24 October 2016 (EEA) 10.4 EUR 5,400 56,160.00 24 October 2016 (ROW) 10.4 EUR 3,500 36,400.00 24 October 2016 (US) 10.61 EUR 2,100 22,281.00 20 October 2017 (EEA) 12.54 EUR 18,500 231,990.00 20 October 2017 (ROW) 12.54 EUR 3,700 46,398.00 20 October 2017 (US) 12.67 EUR 100,450 1,272,701.50 23 October 2018 (employees) 14.4 EUR 112,550 1,620,720.00 TOTAL FOR EXERCISE PERIOD 273,500 3,504,518.50

This information will be posted on www.barco.com/investors

About Barco

Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), Instagram(barco_nv) or like us on Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2022 by Barco