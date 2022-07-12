Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
21.00 EUR   +0.86%
01:04pBARCO : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
06/23BARCO : Demetra skin imaging solution and MediPortal announce new partnership
PU
06/20Barco Selects Products Distributor In UK, Ireland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV

07/12/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kortrijk, Belgium, 12 July 2022, 18.30 hrs - Pursuant to article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, Barco NV discloses the disposal of 273,500 shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options.

As a result, the total number of own shares held by Barco NV as per 30th June 2022, amounts to 2,259,182 (out of a total of 92,916,645 shares or 2.97%).

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 15/05/2022 - 15/06/2022:

STRIKE PRICE

CURRENCY

QUANTITY

TOTAL STRIKE AMOUNT

31 October 2012 (EEA)

7.48

EUR

700

5,236.00

21 October 2013 (EEA)

8.43

EUR

1,050

8,851.50

23 October 2014 (EEA)

7.86

EUR

700

5,502.00

23 October 2014 (ROW)

7.86

EUR

7,350

57,771.00

23 October 2014 (US)

7.91

EUR

10,150

80,286.50

21 October 2015 (EEA)

8.16

EUR

1,050

8,568.00

21 October 2015 (ROW)

8.16

EUR

3,850

31,416.00

21 October 2015 (US)

8.26

EUR

2,450

20,237.00

24 October 2016 (EEA)

10.4

EUR

5,400

56,160.00

24 October 2016 (ROW)

10.4

EUR

3,500

36,400.00

24 October 2016 (US)

10.61

EUR

2,100

22,281.00

20 October 2017 (EEA)

12.54

EUR

18,500

231,990.00

20 October 2017 (ROW)

12.54

EUR

3,700

46,398.00

20 October 2017 (US)

12.67

EUR

100,450

1,272,701.50

23 October 2018 (employees)

14.4

EUR

112,550

1,620,720.00

TOTAL FOR EXERCISE PERIOD

273,500

3,504,518.50

This information will be posted on www.barco.com/investors

About Barco

Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), Instagram(barco_nv) or like us on Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2022 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCO NV
01:04pBARCO : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
06/23BARCO : Demetra skin imaging solution and MediPortal announce new partnership
PU
06/20Barco Selects Products Distributor In UK, Ireland
MT
06/20BARCO : announces new UK and Ireland distribution partnership agreements
PU
06/16BARCO NV : Share buyback
CO
06/09THE RISE OF THE SNOC : a story of growing collaboration
PU
06/07BARCO : Results of optional dividend
PU
06/07BARCO : projectors power 3D perception's innovative mini-dome simulator system in importan..
PU
06/07BARCO NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/11BARCO LAUNCHES TRUEPIX : A Gamechanger in LED Video Walls, Offering a Premium Visualizatio..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 983 M 989 M 989 M
Net income 2022 61,9 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net cash 2022 331 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 1 856 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 141
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,82 €
Average target price 25,93 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV8.66%1 871
CORNING INCORPORATED-12.41%27 408
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-19.54%26 604
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-24.64%9 458
E INK HOLDINGS INC.10.26%6 359
AUO CORPORATION-35.59%4 730