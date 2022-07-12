Barco : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV

Kortrijk, Belgium, 12 July 2022, 18.30 hrs - Pursuant to article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, Barco NV discloses the disposal of 273,500 shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options.
As a result, the total number of own shares held by Barco NV as per 30th June 2022, amounts to 2,259,182 (out of a total of 92,916,645 shares or 2.97%).
Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 15/05/2022 - 15/06/2022:
Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.
Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)