Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/25 06:58:15 am EDT
21.58 EUR   +3.75%
06:39aBARCO : Edition #2 of ‘Bright Insights' is here!
PU
04/22BARCO : AMC THEATRES® teams up with Cinionic to introduce “LASER AT AMC”
PU
04/21BARCO : Discover the smart future of hybrid meetings at ISE and InfoComm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Edition #2 of ‘Bright Insights' is here!

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the second edition of our company magazine 'Bright insights', we dived into the topic of sustainability in business.

Climate change is not considered a fable anymore, and the majority ofthe global population will agree that we need to take care of the delicate ecosystems that make our planet livable.

There is no doubt that businesses play a major part in making or breaking the worldwide targets that exist to contain global warming as much as possible. But with global problems generally comes major complexity, and discussions need to be held to find the right way.

What do we do for our planet at Barco? What could we do better? And what do other companies think?

We dedicated the second edition of our company magazine 'Bright Insights' to the topic of sustainability. Because we're convinced that discussing it with our partners, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders is the best way forward to increase our efforts, and to balance business and sustainability.

Take a break, dive into 'Sustainable outcomes' and join the discussion!

Start reading!

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCO NV
06:39aBARCO : Edition #2 of ‘Bright Insights' is here!
PU
04/22BARCO : AMC THEATRES® teams up with Cinionic to introduce “LASER AT AMC”
PU
04/21BARCO : Discover the smart future of hybrid meetings at ISE and InfoComm
PU
04/21BARCO : Trading update 1Q22
PU
04/21BARCO NV : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/19BARCO : WME-050. Run your Barco video wall with less ecological impact.
PU
04/19BARCO : Making sure everyone's seen and heard. A checklist for more equity
PU
04/14LENSFOCUS : Understanding lens lexicon
PU
04/11BARCO : Diving into thé hottest business topic. All about meeting equity
PU
04/05BARCO : An immersive conference experience for huddle spaces and more with Huddly and Clic..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 977 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Net income 2022 60,3 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net cash 2022 320 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 1 854 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 141
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,80 €
Average target price 25,83 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV8.56%1 999
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-9.01%31 647
CORNING INCORPORATED-9.21%28 583
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-27.55%9 445
E INK HOLDINGS INC.19.54%7 018
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-19.43%6 020