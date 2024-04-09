LAS VEGAS (April 8, 2024) - Barco, the leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, launched HDR by Barco, its HDR solution suite for the cinema industry, today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated projection ecosystem will be the first to make the company's groundbreaking HDR lightsteering technology commercially available to cinemas.

HDR by Barco offers a premium cinema solution leveraging Barco's patented lightsteering projection technology to deliver HDR presentation through the strategic deployment of light onscreen. Barco's HDR offering is designed to enable a seamless content pipeline from post-production to theater screens, ensuring that audiences see movies the way filmmakers intended. The thoughtfully designed product suite includes projectors for exhibitors as well as complimentary technology and software toolkits for studios and post-production professionals.

Lightsteering, the laser projection technology at the core of the HDR by Barco eco-system, delivers a visual experience that is unlike any other HDR system on the market today. The revolutionary Barco HDR Lightsteering projector steers light to specific focal points within each frame, resulting in brighter highlights and deeper darks for rich, brilliant, high-contrast images.

"With lightsteering, we set out to create an HDR technology that would drastically improve the presentation of movies and storytelling onscreen," said Gerwin Damberg, EVP of Barco Cinema. "We're excited to bring HDR lightsteering to the market now in Barco's high dynamic range ecosystem. HDR by Barco is a premium solution for movie exhibitors that gives filmmakers a wider creative canvas and enables a new level of storytelling."

After years of innovation, testing, and collaboration with the creative and exhibition community, Barco's vision for HDR has grown into a full ecosystem of solutions to enable a seamless workflow from content creation to onscreen presentation.

With over 100,000 digital projectors shipped and 35,000 laser-powered screens globally, Barco is trusted by theater circuits around the world to enable exceptional entertainment experiences for audiences. The company offers laser solutions to fit every screen and theater, from Laser Light Upgrades to the award-winning Barco Series 4. With the introduction of HDR by Barco, the company expands the breadth of its leading laser cinema portfolio with a new premium offering that will amaze moviegoers and filmmakers alike.

CinemaCon attendees can experience HDR by Barco this week at the convention during trade show hours in daily demos in the company's exhibition space.

CinemaCon 2024 runs April 8-11, 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Barco's exhibit can be found in the Roman Ballrooms during tradeshow hours throughout the show. Admission is free and open to tradeshow pass holders and fully-registered show attendees. Demos in the Laser Theater run every 30 minutes, no reservation is required.

