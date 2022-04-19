Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/19 05:36:01 am EDT
19.75 EUR   -1.00%
Barco : Making sure everyone's seen and heard. A checklist for more equity

04/19/2022 | 05:15am EDT
When you're hosting a hybrid meeting, with some participants in the meeting room and others remote, you're faced with a real challenge. How can you make sure everyone, no matter where they are, get an equal seat at your virtual table?

With this very practical checklist, we help you to create more meeting equityand overcome challenges like the ones mentioned above. We help you to introduce technology to make your hybrid meetings more inclusive and productive.

You can download the complete checklist below. Let's us give you the main takeaways here:

  • Put people first
    • Use well-know meeting tricks
    • Have an agenda, objectives, follow-up and meeting roles
    • Do round tables or take turns to stimulate introvert and remote attendees to join
    • Use tech features like polls, chat, surveys...
  • Make sure every participant has access to the same platforms, data and tools
    • Decide upon a uniform UC platform
    • Equip workspaces with high-quality audio&video, inluding the home office
  • Redesign office space for better hybrid collaboration
    • Look for the AV setup matching your room size & meeting goals
  • Invest in easy-to-use, wireless meeting room tools that allow collaboration
    • Increase interactivity and participation with productivity and ideation tools
    • Have both content and meeting participants on screen

With these very practical tips, you can ensure that everyone has a similar experience and equal opportunities to contribute. Let's get everyone seen and heard!

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 969 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net income 2022 60,3 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net cash 2022 321 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 141
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,95 €
Average target price 25,17 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV4.12%1 919
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-8.24%32 218
CORNING INCORPORATED-9.51%28 642
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-22.85%10 270
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-19.65%6 020
INNOLUX CORPORATION-21.68%5 542