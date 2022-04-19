Barco : Making sure everyone's seen and heard. A checklist for more equity

When you're hosting a hybrid meeting, with some participants in the meeting room and others remote, you're faced with a real challenge. How can you make sure everyone, no matter where they are, get an equal seat at your virtual table?

With this very practical checklist, we help you to create more meeting equityand overcome challenges like the ones mentioned above. We help you to introduce technology to make your hybrid meetings more inclusive and productive.

You can download the complete checklist below. Let's us give you the main takeaways here:

Put people first Use well-know meeting tricks Have an agenda, objectives, follow-up and meeting roles Do round tables or take turns to stimulate introvert and remote attendees to join Use tech features like polls, chat, surveys...

Make sure every participant has access to the same platforms, data and tools Decide upon a uniform UC platform Equip workspaces with high-quality audio&video, inluding the home office

Redesign office space for better hybrid collaboration Look for the AV setup matching your room size & meeting goals

Invest in easy-to-use, wireless meeting room tools that allow collaboration Increase interactivity and participation with productivity and ideation tools Have both content and meeting participants on screen



With these very practical tips, you can ensure that everyone has a similar experience and equal opportunities to contribute. Let's get everyone seen and heard!