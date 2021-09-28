Barco : Partnership with Audinate® results in integration of digital audio switching in PDS-4K

Since the launch of our PDS-4K, we have joined forces with Audinate, a leading provider of professional digital audio networking technologies, to work on the integration of digital audio switching in our image processing portfolio. The collaboration has now resulted in the launch of an audio option card for the PDS-4K, which makes it Barco's first Dante®-enabled presentation switcher!

The recently introduced Barco PDS-4K switchers offer high-quality yet affordable 4K processing and switching in not only small to mid-sized event settings, but also boardrooms, auditoriums and other corporate environments. They were designed to bring premium video switching capabilities, including eight 4K inputs and two 4K fully seamless mixing program outputs, while also being exceptionally easy to operate. By adding the new Dante-enabling audio option card, PDS-4K users will be able to manage both high-quality video and pristine digital audio from source to output through the same device.

The Dante-enabled PDS-4K audio and video presentation switcher dramatically reduces the complexity of the set-up, eliminating the need for extra audio switching equipment and minimizing the cable clutter. With the PDS audio option card operators access to four different program outputs and each output allows for its own independent audio-over-IP switching. This means you can run different audio variations for the online streams or push translated audio to a break-out room. In addition, the audio option card functionality will also give you the ability to manually change the delay of the audio output to match the latency of the display and keep audio and video synchronized at all times.

You can learn more about the functionalities of the audio option card in our upcoming webinar session with on October 7th 2021, 19:00 PM (CEST)/13:00 PM (EDT). You can access the live broadcast via this link.

"The Dante solution has been adopted by many leading professional audio manufacturers, making it the industry standard for digital audio networking. It is used extensively in the live events industry, broadcast, recording and production setting, and communication systems," says Wouter Bonte, Director Image Processing at Barco. "Having the PDS-4K upgraded with the Dante (de)embedding technology, will make our customers and partners get even more out of their Barco solution!"