Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Prestigious milestone with 100,000 digital cinema projectors

09/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are proud to announce that our digital cinema manufacturing department has reached a new record. Since the first pioneering release of our digital cinema projector prototypes in 1999, Barco has established itself as the trusted partner and lading provider in cinema technologies. Today we can say we've achieved the prestigious milestone of 100,000 digital cinema projectors manufactured.

At the turn of the century, the film and cinema industry underwent an unprecedented change as it moved from the traditional analog world of celluloid film into a new digital age. Barco has been a market and technology driver in these digital experiments ever since the early days.

The digitalization of cinema accelerated after the release of the ground-breaking 3D blockbuster Avatar (2009), with over 90% of the market transitioning to digital projection in the years that followed. The conversion to digital cinema has enabled a significant growth in the global cinema market doubling the number of screens from 100,000 to close to 200,000 today.

The 100,000 projector production milestone was made possible by Barco's technological and patented leadership, the trust of an industry to adopt new solutions, and the passion for cinemagoing shared with customers around the world. This is what our partners had to say about the achievement of 100K manufactured digital cinema projectors:

Nicolas Vanden Abeele, Senior VP Entertainment at Barco, concludes: "We want to thank all our loyal partners, customers and employees for their support in this joint achievement. Despite periods of challenge, cinema has always rallied as an industry to exceed expectations and continue to deliver the best experience when seeing a film. Our colleagues around the world are committed for the long-term to help elevate cinema again to the next level using our all-laser digital cinema projector portfolio for many years to come."

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
04:42aBARCO : celebrates 100,000 digital cinema projectors production milestone
PU
04:42aBARCO : Prestigious milestone with 100,000 digital cinema projectors
PU
09/17BARCO : The definitive guide to video wall technology for your hybrid workplace
PU
09/16BARCO : announces start of Share Buyback Program to replenish pool of shares for..
PU
09/15&LSQUO;ONE PATIENT, ONE TEAM' : ITEA Award of Excellence for collaborative proje..
PU
09/15BARCO : Virtual Reality and its business potential
PU
09/14BARCO : Walmart invests in virtual classroom technology powered by Barco weConne..
PU
09/14BARCO : QSC and ClickShare enable seamless hybrid meetings in high-value meeting..
PU
09/11BARCO : Interview with INSEAD CIO, Choo Tatt Saw - What should IT leaders know w..
PU
09/10BUILT FOR SPEED : Barco demonstrates 240Hz frame rates for high-speed, dynamic c..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 827 M 970 M 970 M
Net income 2021 23,8 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2021 252 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,4x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 985 M 1 984 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,00 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Chief Executive Officer
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV6.62%1 985
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.15.45%40 702
CORNING INCORPORATED6.64%32 786
INNOLUX CORPORATION17.02%6 237
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.7.82%6 066
AU OPTRONICS CORP.24.64%5 969