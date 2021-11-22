Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Top 7 reasons to choose Barco for your control room

11/22/2021 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you are looking for a control room solution, you can easily get lost in technical details. There are so many parameters to consider, and the deeper you dive into the specs, the more things pop up that seem important. We cannot write one article that answers all the questions you might have. We however can clarify why it's a good idea to come talk to us about your plans. Because you deserve the best and most reliable partner in the business!

#1. Get the job done with one vendor.

Barco's true end-to-end control room solutions include large video walls in all key technologies (LED, LCD, RPC), media management, workflow support and analytics for optimal integration. Our extensive portfolio allows to build the best suited solution to 'view better, share faster, resolve quicker'.

#2. Make your critical decisions everywhere

Visualize and analyze the data in big or small control rooms. Share the critical information faster over the IP network to collaborate with colleagues in break-out rooms on site. Easily also involve remote stakeholders - outdoor and on satellite sites - when needed.

#3. Integrate all sources into one video wall

Display a virtually unlimited amount of data and video sources on one Common Operating Picture (COP). Your wall, your way with the display technology that fits your needs and real-estate possibilities. And to help you out configure your perfect wall in no time, check out our Barco video wall configurator.

#4. Improve operator ergonomics, 24/7

Create a Personal Operating Picture (POP) for your operators to work in real-time, with an integrated view and without any desk clutter. One mouse and one keyboard are all it takes to have access to and interact with all sources on screen.

#5. Be ready to scale

With technologies that can scale as your control room needs grows, you're futureproof from the start. Barco also keeps investing and linking with key eco-system players to secure you an optimal integration and standardization at any time.

#6. Get best-in-class support

Minimize downtime, optimize TCO and ensure smooth operations as of day one with our extensive Enable - Protect - Optimize service offerings. Experience support up to 10 years, and even beyond. Now also with cloud-based video wall management to allow remote diagnosis and reduce on-site interventions.

#7. Count on Barco to just make it happen

Barco has been active in building control rooms since 1994 with a track-record of thousands of installations. Our mission is to help you with solutions for small to large control rooms, for different verticals and to answer your specific need for critical decision-making.

If you are looking for a control room, big or small, get in touch with us now!

Contact us

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
05:44aBARCO : Top 7 reasons to choose Barco for your control room
PU
11/17BARCO : and Getinge strengthen their partnership to improve operating room workflows
PU
11/16PROJECTION MAPPING : starting from scratch
PU
11/15BARCO : Update Share Buyback Program
PU
11/15BARCO : Can interpersonal skills really be taught effectively via digital platforms?
PU
11/15BARCO : NexxisLive now available in China!
PU
11/10ABAF Award honors our Investor Relations team
PU
11/10Barco's Piet Vanhuyse discusses the future of workplace visualization in Tech Talks Dai..
PU
11/10Barco Demetra skin imaging solution and MediPortal announces new partnership
PU
11/105 tech trends that change our work habits in the hybrid office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 918 M 918 M
Net income 2021 22,6 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net cash 2021 248 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,0x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 1 689 M 1 912 M 1 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,97 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV6.45%1 912
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.20.54%42 046
CORNING INCORPORATED4.58%32 131
AU OPTRONICS CORP.56.07%7 518
INNOLUX CORPORATION34.40%7 195
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.21.83%6 792