Barco : Trading update 3Q22 - Strong sales growth across divisions

Trading update 3Q22 - Strong sales growth across divisions

Kortrijk, Belgium, 19 October 2022, 7:30 am - Today Barco (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) announced the results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Third quarter 2022 highlights[1]

Orders for 3Q22 of 242.0 million euro up 8% vs 3Q21

million euro Orders year-to-date of 751.2 million euro up 9% versus last year

million euro Order book per 30 September 2022 stood at 527.6 million euro, 22% above last year and 2% lower than end of June 2022

Sales for 3Q22 of 262.2 million euro , up 40% versus 3Q21 (30% at constant currencies)

million euro (30% at constant currencies) Sales year-to-date of 734.9 million euro up 33% versus last year (25% at constant currencies)

Executive summary 3Q22

Group topline

(in millions of euro) 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Change 3Q22vs 3Q21 Orders 242.0 262.3 246.9 288.1 225.1 8% Sales 262.2 266.4 206.3 251.6 186.7 40%

Quarter-by-quarter overview

With third quarter orders up 8% versus last year, order book at quarter end remained close to the record-high level reached at the end of the second quarter. These orders reflect strong demand for Barco's products in all regions, and strong order intake for Entertainment.

Sales in 3Q22 grew in all regions and divisions versus the same quarter last year, resulting in a sales growth at group level of 40%.

Although component shortages continued to negatively impact sales, delays in the order-to-sales conversion eased, amounting to 20 million euro for the third quarter of the year, compared to more than 40 million euro for the second quarter.

Quote of the CEO's, An Steegen & Charles Beauduin

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the durable strong demand for our leading product portfolio, building on the recovery across all divisions we saw in the first half of the year. As a result of the dedication and hard work of all teams in tackling supply chain challenges, we delivered on our order book which was at a record-high at the end of the first semester to drive sales growth for the quarter. "

Outlook 2022 - current

The following statements are forward looking, and actual results may differ materially.

We confirm the positive outlook and expect for 2022 a topline growth above 25% and an EBITDA level between 10 and 12%. We continue to see uncertainty related to supply chain constraints and inflation effects, which is reflected in this guidance.

Read the full press release in attachment.

[1] All definitions for alternative performance measures (APM's) are available in the glossary as available on Barco's investor portal (https://www.barco.com/en/about-barco/investors)

2022-10-19-trading-update-3q22.pdf

