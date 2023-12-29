Press release - regulated information

Update Share Buyback Program

Kortrijk, Belgium, 29 December 2023, 18.30 hrs - In accordance with the regulations Barco NV hereby discloses information regarding the acquisition of own shares.

Under the framework of the share buy-back program, as announced per 18th December 2023, the company reports today that during the period from 27 December 2023 till 29 December 2023 the following transactions took place.

Trade date

N° of

shares

27/12/2023

17,313

28/12/2023

20,687

29/12/2023

20,000

Block transactions

Average

Highest

Lowest

Buyback

Market

price (€)

price (€)

price (€)

amount (€)

16.8453 €

16.9600 €

16.6800 €

291,642.68 €

Euronext BXL

(XBRU)

16.6397 €

16.9500 €

16.5600 €

344,225.47 €

Euronext BXL

(XBRU)

16.5769 €

16.6500 €

16.4900 €

331,538.00 €

Euronext BXL

(XBRU)

Trade date

Trade

N° of

Price (€)

Buyback amount

time

shares

(€)

Not Applicable

N° of

Average

Buyback amount

shares

price (€)

(€)

Total week

58,000

16.4721 €

967,406.15 €

Market

Since the start of the share buy-back program on 19th December 2023, Barco NV has bought back 491,000 shares for a total amount of 8,087,801 euros. This corresponds to 24.55% of the program completed.

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Barco NV can be found on: https://www.barco.com/en/about/investors/share-buyback

For more information

Willem Fransoo, Director Investor Relations +32 56 26 23 22 or willem.fransoo@barco.com

About Barco

Barco is a global company with headquarters in Kortrijk (Belgium). Our visualization and collaboration technology helps professionals accelerate innovation in the healthcare and enterprise and entertainment markets. We count over 3,000 visioneers, whose passion for technology is captured in over 500 unique patents.

Barco is a listed company (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) and realized sales of 1,058 million

euro in 2022.

Interested to connect? www.barco.comor on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), Instagram

(barco_nv) and Facebook(Barco).

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow.

© Copyright 2023 by Barco

