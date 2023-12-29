Kortrijk, Belgium, 29 December 2023, 18.30 hrs - In accordance with the regulations Barco NV hereby discloses information regarding the acquisition of own shares.
Under the framework of the share buy-back program, as announced per 18th December 2023, the company reports today that during the period from 27 December 2023 till 29 December 2023 the following transactions took place.
Trade date
N° of
shares
27/12/2023
17,313
28/12/2023
20,687
29/12/2023
20,000
Block transactions
Average
Highest
Lowest
Buyback
Market
price (€)
price (€)
price (€)
amount (€)
16.8453 €
16.9600 €
16.6800 €
291,642.68 €
Euronext BXL
(XBRU)
16.6397 €
16.9500 €
16.5600 €
344,225.47 €
Euronext BXL
(XBRU)
16.5769 €
16.6500 €
16.4900 €
331,538.00 €
Euronext BXL
(XBRU)
Trade date
Trade
N° of
Price (€)
Buyback amount
time
shares
(€)
Not Applicable
N° of
Average
Buyback amount
shares
price (€)
(€)
Total week
58,000
16.4721 €
967,406.15 €
Market
Since the start of the share buy-back program on 19th December 2023, Barco NV has bought back 491,000 shares for a total amount of 8,087,801 euros. This corresponds to 24.55% of the program completed.
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Barco NV can be found on: https://www.barco.com/en/about/investors/share-buyback
Press release - regulated information
For more information
Willem Fransoo, Director Investor Relations +32 56 26 23 22 or willem.fransoo@barco.com
About Barco
Barco is a global company with headquarters in Kortrijk (Belgium). Our visualization and collaboration technology helps professionals accelerate innovation in the healthcare and enterprise and entertainment markets. We count over 3,000 visioneers, whose passion for technology is captured in over 500 unique patents.
Barco is a listed company (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) and realized sales of 1,058 million
euro in 2022.
