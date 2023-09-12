Barco and Crestron announce patent license agreement regarding a set of essential ClickShare patents

In today's working environment, 60% of workers still face technical challenges when they're joining a hybrid meeting. The Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) concept enables users to host calls from their own laptop with their preferred conferencing solution, using the audio and video equipment in the meeting room. Because of the growing interest in hybrid meetings, Barco and Crestron expect the market for wireless conferencing systems to accelerate significantly over the coming years.

Barco has been leading the BYOM market, with innovations covered by patented inventions. The company will continue to develop collaboration technologies that put the user at the heart of the experience. Moreover, the agreement between Barco and Crestron aims to further spur the growth of the BYOM market, with each company investing in technology that enables collaboration with a simple experience for employees.

"Our customers expect fully integrated solutions that make workplace collaboration simple. With this agreement we will bring robust wireless conferencing based on Barco's ClickShare intellectual property to our popular digital workplace technologies to meet the growing demand for BYOM solutions," said Andrew Ludke, Senior Director, Product Management at Crestron.

"Intellectual property is at the heart of technological innovation, so it must be embraced and safeguarded," said Stijn Henderickx, EVP Meeting & Learning Experience at Barco. "This agreement between Barco and Crestron demonstrates that mutual beneficial solutions can bolster development and innovation in the market, while recognizing the value of patents and intellectual property."

Innovation is an essential part of Barco's DNA. In particular to ClickShare, Barco has obtained more than 50 patents in major jurisdictions like EU, US and China. The patents cover a broad range of innovative wireless presentation and conferencing features, underlining ClickShare's simplicity and ease of use. Barco continues to closely monitor the wireless presentation and conferencing market. The company has built a strong track record in enforcing its intellectual property rights against companies copying ClickShare's unique features.