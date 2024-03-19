Barco announces collaboration with NVIDIA and SoftAcuity to add AI and data analytics applications to the operating room

Barco is integrating NVIDIA Jetson Orin and IGX Orin system-on-modules into two new products, as part of its Nexxis platform for digital operating rooms and interventional suites.

Barco and SoftAcuity will develop two NVIDIA Holoscan-based products, featuring an innovative user interface, generative AI voice control, sensor arrays, high-fidelity audiovisual capabilities, advanced computing, and AI-powered data analytics capabilities. Both new products will be fully integrated into Barco's Nexxis ecosystem, benefiting from its uncompressed video-over-IP connectivity, and offering advanced computing capabilities to all connected video sources.

"Barco's history is strongly connected with high-quality visualization and fast, powerful computer processing," says Johan Fornier, Executive VP for Surgical and Modality at Barco. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA and SoftAcuity will help prepare our Nexxis portfolio for a smart, AI-powered future, where surgical and interventional workflows are more flexible and more efficient for healthcare professionals and their patients."