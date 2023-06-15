Barco : announces new LANG Iberia distribution partnership
Barco announces new LANG Iberia distribution partnership
KORTRIJK, Belgium, 15 June 2023 - Barco, a market leader in visualization and collaboration technology, introduces a new partnership with LANG IBERIA. The announcement follows a successful agreement between Barco and LANG AG as its preferred distribution partner for projection and image processing in the DACH region. The new contract with LANG IBERIA covers the distribution rights for Barco projection and image processing solutions in Spain.
LANG IBERIA is a German-Spanish distributor for visual presentation technology and its peripherals. The company provides professional video market with technical support as well as rental and sale of high-quality products. The Barco portfolio is not unknown to the distributor which set the standards for this new agreement.
"In our rental park, we have been working successfully with Barco products for many years," comments Tom Voncina, CEO LANG IBERIA. "We are convinced of the excellent quality and reliability of the devices. And so are our clients. That is why it is a logical conclusion to move closer to this partner and seal the cooperation with a distribution contract."
Both companies, manufacturer and distributor, aim at working as complementary partners in strengthening and supporting each other in the mission towards delivering the best products and services.
"LANG IBERIA has the right mindset," adds Richard Marples, Sales Director IX at Barco. "They stand for quality and are open to innovation. As a distributor they're always looking to bring the newest technologies to the market. And together, we can do that!"
About LANG IBERIA
LANG IBERIA is a branch of the Germany based LANG AG, through a merger with locally DTA Events & Cinema. DTA Events & Cinema was founded in 2011, initially as a reliable and competent partner in the field of personnel booking and on-site support in Spain. Due to its international experience, the company offered a professional and multilingual customer service and worked exclusively with qualified technicians and trained hands. From 2016 onward, the Barcelona-based firm specialized in the rental and sale of video equipment, rounding off its range of services. Through the merger with LANG AG in 2019, LANG IBERIA expanded their portfolio and adapted to the needs of their customers and the requirements of the local market.
Barco is a global company with headquarters in Kortrijk (Belgium). Our visualization and collaboration technology helps professionals accelerate innovation in the healthcare and enterprise and entertainment markets. We count over 3,000 visioneers, whose passion for technology is captured in over 500 unique patents.
Barco is a listed company (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) and realized sales of 1,058 million euro in 2022.