Barco : announces new LANG Iberia distribution partnership

LANG IBERIA is a German-Spanish distributor for visual presentation technology and its peripherals. The company provides professional video market with technical support as well as rental and sale of high-quality products. The Barco portfolio is not unknown to the distributor which set the standards for this new agreement.

"In our rental park, we have been working successfully with Barco products for many years," comments Tom Voncina, CEO LANG IBERIA. "We are convinced of the excellent quality and reliability of the devices. And so are our clients. That is why it is a logical conclusion to move closer to this partner and seal the cooperation with a distribution contract."

Both companies, manufacturer and distributor, aim at working as complementary partners in strengthening and supporting each other in the mission towards delivering the best products and services.

"LANG IBERIA has the right mindset," adds Richard Marples, Sales Director IX at Barco. "They stand for quality and are open to innovation. As a distributor they're always looking to bring the newest technologies to the market. And together, we can do that!"