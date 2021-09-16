Barco : announces start of Share Buyback Program to replenish pool of shares for stock options

- Today Barco announces that, based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 25 April 2019, the company will launch a share buyback program.

The company currently owns approximately 3.12% of its shares which it uses for stock options plans as part of its employee incentive plan. The company wants to use repurchased shares to replenish the pool of own shares for future stock option plans.

The share buyback program will run for 6 months and will start on 20 September 2021.

Barco has mandated an independent broker to execute the program on its behalf and to purchase a maximum of six hundred thousand shares (600.000) shares of Barco NV.

During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the purchased shares at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

