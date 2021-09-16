Log in
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
Barco : announces start of Share Buyback Program to replenish pool of shares for stock options

09/16/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Kortrijk, Belgium, 16 September 2021, 07.00 hrs - Today Barco announces that, based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 25 April 2019, the company will launch a share buyback program.

The company currently owns approximately 3.12% of its shares which it uses for stock options plans as part of its employee incentive plan. The company wants to use repurchased shares to replenish the pool of own shares for future stock option plans.

The share buyback program will run for 6 months and will start on 20 September 2021.

Barco has mandated an independent broker to execute the program on its behalf and to purchase a maximum of six hundred thousand shares (600.000) shares of Barco NV.

During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the purchased shares at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualisation and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theatres to live events and attractions). In 2020, we realised sales of 770 million euro. We have a global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 461 granted patents.

More information? Visit www.barco.comand follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV) or Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2021 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


