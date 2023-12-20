Barco announces start of Share Buyback Program to replenish pool of shares for stock options

Kortrijk, Belgium, 18 December 2023, 6:00 pm - Today Barco (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) announces that, based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 25 April 2019, the company will launch a share buyback program.

The company currently owns approximately 2.51% of its shares which it uses for stock option plans as part of its employee incentive plan. The company wants to use the repurchased shares to replenish the pool of own shares for future stock option plans.

The share buyback program will start on December 19th, 2023, and will end latest on April 24th, 2024. Barco has mandated an independent broker to execute the program on its behalf with the intention to purchase a maximum of two million (2,000,000) shares of Barco N.V.

During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the purchased shares at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Request more information

Willem Fransoo, Director Investor Relations

+32 56 26 23 22 or willem.fransoo@barco.com

About BarcoBarco is a global company with headquarters in Kortrijk (Belgium). Our visualization and collaboration technology helps professionals accelerate innovation in the healthcare and enterprise and entertainment markets. We count over 3,000 visioneers, whose passion for technology is captured in over 500 unique patents. Barco is a listed company (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) and realized sales of 1,058 million euro in 2022. Interested to connect?www.barco.comor on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV),Instagram (barco_nv) andFacebook (Barco).

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow.

© Copyright 2023 by Barco