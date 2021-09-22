Barco : introduces its next-generation LED rear-projection cube video wall, offering a major performance boost and reduced ecological footprint

Kortrijk, Belgium, 22 September 2021 - Barco, a world leader in control room visualization solutions, launches the next-generation MVL-721, a re-engineered version of the successful LED RPC video wall. Featuring high brightness, low power consumption and a long lifetime, the MVL-721 excels in image quality, reliability and sustainability - being the key value drivers within control rooms.

55% increase in light output at the same power consumption

The next-generation LED light sources of the MVL-721 drastically improve the brightness of the video wall and also safeguard futureproof manufacturing and supply. This however does not mean an increase in the power consumption; the impressive 55% increase in brightness is realized with the exact same power needs. With the improved energy efficiency, the solution achieves the eco green score in Barco's stringent Eco score methodology. This makes the product a perfect fit in Barco's corporate sustainability strategy, contributing to our ambition to reduce the ecological footprint of our customers. The goal is to reduce the energy footprint of our products by 25% (baseline 2015).

Improved reliability and lifetime

MVL-721's improved light source lifetime of more than 100,000 hours in both normal and eco-mode answers the requirements of critical environments (like control rooms). The redundancy of all critical components (inputs, LED light sources and external power supply) further ensures the uptime of the system in 24/7 operations. Also, Barco's service portfolio has been completely renewed, offering comprehensive packages for the complete product lifecycle. This allows customers and resellers alike to experience the best possible protection and optimal uptime.

Remote video wall management

Barco's MVL-721 uses the Video wall Manager software, which makes it easy to install, configure and control the video wall. Ease of operation is now even more pronounced with the new Video wall Management Suite, a cloud-based remote monitoring and diagnostics solution for Barco video walls. It offers AV system integrators and managed service providers the possibility to remotely manage the complete installed base from a central location. This not only lowers operational costs, but also ensures faster and more effective troubleshooting and increased customer satisfaction.

"With the introduction of the next-generation MVL-721, Barco again shows its commitment to the 24/7 control rooms market", says Jay Badvel, Product Manager at Barco. "The combination of image quality, reliability, eco-friendliness and a state-of-the-art service portfolio, makes sure this new video wall solution answers the requirements of modern control rooms."

The next-generation MVL-721 will start shipping from October '21 onwards.

