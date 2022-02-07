Barco : joins conversation on NFTs during exclusive event

NFTs are a chili pepper hot topic! It seems like everyone has something to say about it. That's why Bernoulli Locke is organizing an exclusive NFT event - Exploring the Wild West of NFTs - hosted by Shelly Palmer (CEO of The Palmer Group and recognized technology visionary) and with pioneering industry experts that bring you everything you need to know on the topic of digital assets, blockchain and the NFT ecosystem.

Barco is proud to join the event having Tim Sinnaeve, Managing Director at Barco Residential, added to the distinguished roster of speakers. Tim Sinnaeve developed a strong interest and expertise in the digital art world and the connection with visualization technologies. During the NFT event, our Barco colleague will moderate a conversation, entitled "From Wallet to Wall", on how NFT art makes its way from purchase to how it is presented, ensuring maximum impact as intended by the artist. The panel will dive into both the opportunities and challenges of the process.

Furthermore, Barco has been selected to support the event with our high-end digital canvas technologies. "We have previously collaborated with Niio Art and now also Vellum LA Gallery and SuperRare for an exhibit on our Digital Canvases using LED and projection technologies, and it has been such an unique and electrifying experience," explains Tim Sinnaeve, Managing Director at Barco Residential. "We're honored to bring this gallery to life on-site at 'Exploring the Wild West of NFTs' and are excited to provide a stimulating visual experience to the esteemed line-up."

Exploring the Wild West of NFTs will be organized FEBRUARY 10-13, 2022 at the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole. You can still register for the event, but be quick because once the event has reached its max capacity of 200; the conference will be closed to the public.