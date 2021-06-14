Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barco : Virtual vs hybrid training – What are the differences and the benefits

06/14/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While the world is beginning to enjoy a sense of normality, teaching and training have been transformed forever. The days of brick-and-mortar only education have set, and organizations and educational institutions are now exploring different avenues.

In an increasingly digital and ever-changing world, where technology advances at the speed of light, the opportunities that education technology brings are numerous. Keeping up with the latest trends and developments can be challenging at times. That is why Barco is here to shed light on several important topics. This article will focus on the differences between virtual and hybrid training and highlight the advantages they can bring to your teaching and training strategy.

Virtual training

Virtual training is defined as training that can functionally and effectively occur remotely using computer-based tools, without a standard classroom environment.

Virtual training can be asynchronous or synchronous (live). Asynchronous virtual learning allows participants to study by accessing varied learning material and practice their skills whenever convenient.

On the other hand, synchronous virtual learning occurs in real-time and requires attendance at a specific interval. Also for live virtual learning sessions, there are multiple delivery possibilities: from video conferencing tools, more accessible but less powerful, to dedicated learning environments such as virtual classrooms.

Virtual classrooms are purpose-built for teaching and training, often designed together with universities, business schools and L&D specialists - like in the case of weConnect. In a virtual classroom, the instructor engages with remote participants connecting from anywhere in the world in real-time, creating a rich, engaging experience. Ideally, the instructor never loses sight of their participants, not even in breakout rooms and meaningful interaction and high engagement are guaranteed via tools such as polls, quizzes, videos, enhanced breakout rooms, etc.

The advantages of virtual training

  1. Global reach

    Organizations and educational institutions can now deliver successful programs globally, to a pool of learners larger than ever. They can scale their efforts and gain access to new segments and bring together the best talents worldwide. In turn, participants have access to training that was out of their reach until now.

  2. Inclusivity

    Virtual training encourages inclusivity through its global reach but also through its flexibility. Not only are participants able to join from any continent around the world, but also from any physical space connected to the internet; for nonsynchronous training also at any time that suits them. It is great for working people juggling full-time jobs, family duties and upskilling or reskilling.

  3. Cost-effectiveness

    Teaching or training virtually will support reducing the costs of delivery and even of tuition or training fees. Travelling for either instructor or participants is taken out of the equation, just as accommodation or catering. Even more, other costs such as rental space, maintenance and printed learning materials will be drastically reduced.

Hybrid training

Hybrid learning occurs only synchronously, hence participants must be available and attend sessions at specific times. They can do so either by connecting virtually or participating in the physical classroom, according to their preference, which makes it a flexible delivery method.

While participants attend classes either remotely or onsite, instructors teach and train exclusively onsite.

Whereas synchronous virtual learning can take place via video conferencing tools, albeit not with the same results as a dedicated solution, hybrid learning necessitates a purpose-built platform - a hybrid virtual classroom tool that can be adapted to the needs of the learners and instructors.
With the right solution, both learners and instructors can enjoy the online and offline experience and have an exciting and varied learning path that delivers seamless interaction for everyone, with learners able to participate in the same activities. weConnect, for instance, enables seamless interaction for everyone, with learners able to participate in the same polls and use the same whiteboard.

The advantages of hybrid training

  1. Attendance flexibility

    Hybrid training can offer unparalleled levels of attendance flexibility. According to their preference or availability, participants can choose whether they join virtually or physically. Are they experiencing any last-minute issue? They can just join virtually from wherever they are and ensure they are not missing out on a live session.

  2. Best of both worlds

    This flexibility will also support learners enjoy the best of both worlds - the online and the offline one - via hybrid training. They will benefit from an interesting and varied learning path, get to know their peers and/or instructor in person and even travel and fully experience the school campus or company headquarters.

  3. Glocalization

    While virtual training will bring talents from all around the world, via hybrid training, your organization or educational institution will become a melting pot of global and local perspectives and insights. It will be a most enriching experience considering at the same time the small details and the bigger picture - both essential for global companies as well as for today´s and tomorrow´s business leaders.

Barco is your partner for successful virtual and hybrid training

With the Barco weConnect virtual classroom solution you can train and teach both virtual and hybrid classes. In our virtual classroom, the instructor will engage with participants remotely, from anywhere in the world, never losing sight of their participants, not even in breakout rooms.

Learners will enjoy a rich, engaging learning experience in a virtual environment, meaningful interaction and high engagement via polls, quizzes, enhanced breakout rooms and more. They can easily switch between multiple available views. They can ask questions, including silent ones, chat with peers, answer polls and quizzes, draw or add pins to the whiteboard.

In the hybrid classroom, the weConnect setup enables flexible training according to learner availability and preference, an interesting and varied experience both online and onsite and seamless interaction, with everyone able to participate in the same polls and use the same whiteboard, remotely or not.

Join one of our demo sessions or read more about how the Barco weConnect solution can enable flexible and engaging learning experiences that will deliver long-lasting results interestingly and interactively.

Experience our Virtual Classroom

  • Close to the in-class experience
  • Engaging & interactive
  • See how EdTech is shaping education
Join us for a free session >

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 09:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
05:03aBARCO  : Virtual vs hybrid training – What are the differences and the ben..
PU
06/10ON-SITE, VIRTUAL OR HYBRID : what's the future of live events?
PU
06/09BARCO  : Rolling out the red carpet for cinema re-openings in Belgium
PU
06/09BARCO  : Wilmington plc invests in digital classroom tech to provide leading-edg..
PU
06/08BARCO  : Results of optional dividend
PU
06/08FLEXIBILITY AND RELIABILITY IN CONTR : unlikely companions or perfect match
PU
06/07caresyntax supports growth & development of medical workers in Western & Cent..
DJ
06/07BACKSTAGE BACK ON STAGE : 5 tips to get your Event Masters ready
PU
06/03BREAK OUT OF THE CLASSROOM : The case for soft skills and how to teach them remo..
PU
06/02BARCO IN THE GOVERNMENT AND HOMELAND : serving those who serve us
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 841 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2021 25,8 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net cash 2021 212 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,4x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 2 152 M 2 603 M 2 605 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 303
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,00 €
Last Close Price 24,18 €
Spread / Highest target -0,74%
Spread / Average Target -9,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan de Witte Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Beauduin Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCO NV35.69%2 603
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.1.59%37 890
CORNING INCORPORATED19.89%36 745
AU OPTRONICS CORP.64.64%7 908
INNOLUX CORPORATION51.42%7 899
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.23.18%7 318