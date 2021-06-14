Barco : Virtual vs hybrid training – What are the differences and the benefits

While the world is beginning to enjoy a sense of normality, teaching and training have been transformed forever. The days of brick-and-mortar only education have set, and organizations and educational institutions are now exploring different avenues.

In an increasingly digital and ever-changing world, where technology advances at the speed of light, the opportunities that education technology brings are numerous. Keeping up with the latest trends and developments can be challenging at times. That is why Barco is here to shed light on several important topics. This article will focus on the differences between virtual and hybrid training and highlight the advantages they can bring to your teaching and training strategy.

Virtual training

Virtual training is defined as training that can functionally and effectively occur remotely using computer-based tools, without a standard classroom environment.

Virtual training can be asynchronous or synchronous (live). Asynchronous virtual learning allows participants to study by accessing varied learning material and practice their skills whenever convenient.

On the other hand, synchronous virtual learning occurs in real-time and requires attendance at a specific interval. Also for live virtual learning sessions, there are multiple delivery possibilities: from video conferencing tools, more accessible but less powerful, to dedicated learning environments such as virtual classrooms.

Virtual classrooms are purpose-built for teaching and training, often designed together with universities, business schools and L&D specialists - like in the case of weConnect. In a virtual classroom, the instructor engages with remote participants connecting from anywhere in the world in real-time, creating a rich, engaging experience. Ideally, the instructor never loses sight of their participants, not even in breakout rooms and meaningful interaction and high engagement are guaranteed via tools such as polls, quizzes, videos, enhanced breakout rooms, etc.

The advantages of virtual training

Global reach Organizations and educational institutions can now deliver successful programs globally, to a pool of learners larger than ever. They can scale their efforts and gain access to new segments and bring together the best talents worldwide. In turn, participants have access to training that was out of their reach until now. Inclusivity Virtual training encourages inclusivity through its global reach but also through its flexibility. Not only are participants able to join from any continent around the world, but also from any physical space connected to the internet; for nonsynchronous training also at any time that suits them. It is great for working people juggling full-time jobs, family duties and upskilling or reskilling. Cost-effectiveness Teaching or training virtually will support reducing the costs of delivery and even of tuition or training fees. Travelling for either instructor or participants is taken out of the equation, just as accommodation or catering. Even more, other costs such as rental space, maintenance and printed learning materials will be drastically reduced.

Hybrid training

Hybrid learning occurs only synchronously, hence participants must be available and attend sessions at specific times. They can do so either by connecting virtually or participating in the physical classroom, according to their preference, which makes it a flexible delivery method.

While participants attend classes either remotely or onsite, instructors teach and train exclusively onsite.

Whereas synchronous virtual learning can take place via video conferencing tools, albeit not with the same results as a dedicated solution, hybrid learning necessitates a purpose-built platform - a hybrid virtual classroom tool that can be adapted to the needs of the learners and instructors.

With the right solution, both learners and instructors can enjoy the online and offline experience and have an exciting and varied learning path that delivers seamless interaction for everyone, with learners able to participate in the same activities. weConnect, for instance, enables seamless interaction for everyone, with learners able to participate in the same polls and use the same whiteboard.

The advantages of hybrid training

Attendance flexibility Hybrid training can offer unparalleled levels of attendance flexibility. According to their preference or availability, participants can choose whether they join virtually or physically. Are they experiencing any last-minute issue? They can just join virtually from wherever they are and ensure they are not missing out on a live session. Best of both worlds This flexibility will also support learners enjoy the best of both worlds - the online and the offline one - via hybrid training. They will benefit from an interesting and varied learning path, get to know their peers and/or instructor in person and even travel and fully experience the school campus or company headquarters. Glocalization While virtual training will bring talents from all around the world, via hybrid training, your organization or educational institution will become a melting pot of global and local perspectives and insights. It will be a most enriching experience considering at the same time the small details and the bigger picture - both essential for global companies as well as for today´s and tomorrow´s business leaders.

Barco is your partner for successful virtual and hybrid training

With the Barco weConnect virtual classroom solution you can train and teach both virtual and hybrid classes. In our virtual classroom, the instructor will engage with participants remotely, from anywhere in the world, never losing sight of their participants, not even in breakout rooms.

Learners will enjoy a rich, engaging learning experience in a virtual environment, meaningful interaction and high engagement via polls, quizzes, enhanced breakout rooms and more. They can easily switch between multiple available views. They can ask questions, including silent ones, chat with peers, answer polls and quizzes, draw or add pins to the whiteboard.

In the hybrid classroom, the weConnect setup enables flexible training according to learner availability and preference, an interesting and varied experience both online and onsite and seamless interaction, with everyone able to participate in the same polls and use the same whiteboard, remotely or not.

In the hybrid classroom, the weConnect setup enables flexible training according to learner availability and preference, an interesting and varied experience both online and onsite and seamless interaction, with everyone able to participate in the same polls and use the same whiteboard, remotely or not.