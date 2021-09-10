Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Built for speed: Barco demonstrates 240Hz frame rates for high-speed, dynamic content at DSC 2021

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Driving simulators are probably one of the most sophisticated applications when it comes to dynamic simulation systems. And rendering capabilities is of high importance in a simulated environment where there is often a tradeoff between the quality of the graphic and the speed at which the application runs. At this year's DSC conference, we will be showcasing our latest state-of-the-art visualization technologies running at 240 Hz (fps).

In cooperation with partners, project: syntropy and Cruden, we'll be demonstrating both our latest projection and LED videowall solutions for driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators.

High-speed images from rFpro, processed at 240Hz frame rates by two Barco FL40 WUXGA projectors, will be demonstrated on a curved screen driving simulator setup at project: syntropy's booth no 18. The Barco FL40 projectors are built for power and speed, and is truly solid-state, withstanding motion and abrupt movements. Powered by Barco Pulse - our own unique image processing solution built into the projectors - the users experience unprecedented smooth imagery run at 240 fps.

On booth no 16, Cruden will showcase the industry's first and only 240Hz LED videowall solution from Barco. The Barco XT 1.5 pixel-pitch LED video wall will be running Cruden's own Panthera Unity render engine and high-definition content at 240Hz frame rates. Powered by our own, unique Barco Infinipix™ image processing solution built into the LED videowall, this solution is optimized for the driving sim market's high-speed and high-quality requirements.

Are you interested in learning how state-of-the-art visualization technology can improve your sense of immersion and training outcome in your driving simulators? Then visit project: syntropy and Cruden, and check out the Barco solutions at DSC 2021, September 14-17 in Munich, Germany.

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 827 M 978 M 978 M
Net income 2021 23,8 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net cash 2021 252 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,3x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 766 M 2 087 M 2 088 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,84 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Chief Executive Officer
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Marc Spenlé Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV11.34%2 087
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.19.27%42 429
CORNING INCORPORATED8.28%32 974
INNOLUX CORPORATION19.15%6 372
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.8.63%6 168
AU OPTRONICS CORP.26.43%6 076