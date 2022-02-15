Business education trends in 2022 and beyond: artificial intelligence

In 2022 and in the years to come, all eyes will be on AI. In business education too, artificial intelligence will be a key tech trend transforming it to become more efficient, impactful and tailored to individual needs.

Business education is not business as usual anymore. The external factors influencing it have multiplied significantly in the past two years and will lead to its complete transformation. To help you navigate this fast-changing landscape we published a trend report with the must-know trends.

We predict ten trends, split into three categories, influencing business education in all institutions and organizations. Societal trends will challenge the purpose of business education, while industry trends will change the way it is taught. Tech trends, including artificial intelligence, willopen new avenues and make the transformation of business education possible. Keep reading or download our 38-page Business education trend report 2022 in full.

It is already being used in teaching and training and examples include software for translation, online assessments, plagiarism checks, text correction tools, voice-recording transcripts, etc. But its potential is vast.

In 2022 and in the years to come, all eyes will be on AI and it is not a surprise considering its benefits to business education.

The global market for AI in education will reach $25.7 billion in 2030, up from just $1.1 billion in 2019.

The AI in Education Market Research Report, 2020

What are some use cases for AI?

1. Hassle-free administration

2. Stellar customer service

5-star customer services can now be ensured by AI at all stages in the journey of any learner; from the moment they enter the website of the institution or organization to the moment they finish the program and beyond.

Examples include chatbots that can answer questions related to programs and application procedures or digital assistants that can support instructors in the classroom, automating tasks or displaying learner engagement levels in real-time.

3. Tailored learning

According to an individual's results and progress, AI will enable personalized learning paths. There will be no more one-size-fits-all way. AI will reveal areas for improvement or excellence and devise unique learning paths, suggesting courses and programs. It will identify disengaged learners, keep them motivated, decrease drop-out rates and enhance outcomes.

4 key considerations when adopting AI

1. Have a strong use case

Develop a use case with defined objectives for the AI you need. Base your use case on solid business understanding and make sure there is a clear collaboration between all concerned departments that will implement and work with it.

Spend more time to really work with the business. Understand what are the latest challenges, what are the opportunities? And then based on that try to match the needs with a suitable technology.

Choo Tatt Saw, CIO at INSEAD

2. Lead effective change management efforts

AI adoption can be daunting. Depending on the magnitude of the changes, employees might be reluctant, and some might even fear for their job. Make sure to communicate internally that the role of AI will be to support workers, remove or ease dull, repetitive tasks and leave time for high cognitive ones. Provide training and support throughout the entire adoption process.

3. Choose strategic partners

Make sure you choose a strategic partner to implement the desired solution. The right partner will let you test-run it, listen to your challenges and demands, and have a reliable team behind that will be supportive and open to offer a tailored approach.

4. Be mindful of the data you collect

Large and accurate amounts of data is a prerequisite for AI. Ensuring complete transparency regarding any legal or ethical concerns that might arise is imperative. Make sure to clarify to all users the extent to which data is captured, how it is processed, stored, and secured. Respect regulations like GDPR and ensure your partners minimize any potential bias in AI decision-making.

Artificial intelligence is just one of the ten trends the will impact business education across all organizations and institutions in the future.