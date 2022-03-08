Business education trends in 2022 and beyond: new content & formats

Impacted by the need for lifelong learning, the demand for increased flexibility and digitalization, business education programs are deemed to undergo extensive changes and variations in content and format, whether they are led in institutions or organizations.

Business education is not business as usual anymore. The external factors impacting it have multiplied significantly in the past two years and will lead to its complete transformation.

To help you navigate this fast-changing landscape and ease your journey in 2022 and beyond, we published a trend report with the key trends that will impact business education.

We predict ten trends, split into three categories, influencing business education in all institutions and organizations. Societal trends will challenge the purpose of business education. Industry trends, like new content and formats, will change the way it is taught and tech trends will open new avenues and make the transformation of business education possible. Keep reading or download our 38-page Business education trend report 2022 in full.

Business education programs are deemed to undergo extensive changes and variations in terms of content and format. They will be extending their reach and scope, in a world where lifelong learning is essential due to a fast-paced era shortening the shelf life of skills and as the expectations of learners are changing towards increasingly digitalized, interactive and flexible experiences.

New content to tackle contemporary challenges

Nowadays, learners need to acquire much more than business knowledge, whether in organizations or higher education institutions.. The keyword here is interdisciplinarity. To the know-how of all things business, abilities such as technological awareness, digital and soft skills, knowledge of societal issues such as climate action or diversity, equity and inclusion should be added to business education programs.

For example, according to Financial Times, responsible and ethical leadership are significant issues for MBA participants. 70% of respondents mentioned ethical leadership as the most important to business education, followed by diversity and equality with 67%. Furthermore, in an AMBA report, 66% of business school decision-makers stated that their programs had changed to ensure they offer up-to-date information to students on the significance of business management in helping to tackle climate change.

In organizations, apart from digital skills, it is soft skills that are becoming increasingly relevant. They cannot yet be replaced by technology and are necessary for any job function, transcending roles, organizations and industries.

McKinsey (2020) asserts that soft skills will be part of the key skillset for thriving amid uncertainty and navigating continuous change. According to LinkedIn, 9 out of 10 skills that L&D professionals are currently deploying are represented by soft skills.

New formats for flexible business education

The future of business education is flexible: untied to a specific place, a particular timing, or a strict format. The one-size-fits-all education model will become obsolete and give way to varied programs and learning paths: short courses, non-degree programs, certifications or microlearning.

As lifelong learning will become mandatory, adult learners who cannot study full-time, need dedicated programs that will allow them to reskill and upskill.

Organizations and institutions must devise flexible, shorter and focused programs for those learners that juggle full-time jobs and families alongside learning.

Apart from adult learners, younger generations entering university, business schools, or the job market will demand different learning experiences than their predecessors: more virtualized, flexible, interactive, and collaborative.

71% employees agree that lifelong learning needs to be delivered flexibly if they are to engage in it.

Financial Times, 2021

Virtual and hybrid learning as enablers of flexible business education

Virtual learning can functionally and effectively occur remotely using computer-based tools without a standard classroom environment. It can be asynchronous or synchronous (live).

Synchronous virtual learning can be enabled by purpose-built solutions like virtual classrooms such as Barco weConnect or by videoconferencing software.

Asynchronous virtual learning can be led in multiple ways (recordings, ebooks, discussion boards, etc.), with a distinctly popular method being mobile learning. It can mean adjusting existing content and platforms to be mobile friendly or creating mobile-first learning experiences. The latter, enabled by mobile applications, will allow microlearning on the go, conveniently and interactively.

Hybrid learning, also called blended learning, is an umbrella term encompassing a mix of onsite and online, synchronous and asynchronous methods.

It can combine live sessions in a standard classroom, hybrid classroom (some participants onsite, some online) or virtual classroom, with asynchronous methods, virtual or analog: from mobile learning or pre-recorded videos to presentations, books, cheat sheets, etc.

A particular type of hybrid learning using a hybrid virtual classroom occurs in real-time, with some learners in the physical classroom and others connecting remotely, according to their individual preferences, while instructors teach onsite. It enables high flexibility and the best of both the online and offline worlds.

New content and formats is just one of the ten trends that will impact business education across all organizations and institutions in 2022 and in the years to come. Would you like to find out what lies ahead in the future of business education? Then read all the trends to stay ahead of the curve in our brand new 38-page report.