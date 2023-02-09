Advanced search
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:00:27 2023-02-09 am EST
26.30 EUR   +8.68%
Hot off the press: our brand-new 2022 Integrated annual report!

02/09/2023 | 05:36am EST
Was 2022 a good year for Barco? What were the highlights of the past year? And how do we plan to create long-term value for all our stakeholders? You'll find all the answers to those questions - and much more besides - in the 2022 Integrated annual report that we just released.

The 2022 report breathes the positive vibe that Barco has been experiencing in the past year. "The engine picked up speed and kept accelerating in 2022. That was reflected in our financial results, yet we were happy to also see renewed dynamics in our teams, at every Barco site around the globe," say co-CEOs An Steegen and Charles Beauduin in the CEO interview.

Sneak peek: highlights of the year

Highlights of the report include a zoom-in on our renewed strategy and the extensive section on 'Innovation and technology' - a topic that is of strategic importance to secure a successful, long-term future for our company. More must-reads: customer stories, insights into our divisions and, of course, the in-depth section on how Barco keeps making sustainability a priority.

Last but not least, the report reveals our new 'Visioneering a bright tomorrow' purpose. At Barco, we believe that truly great engineering starts with a clear vision. A vision of a better, smarter and healthier world. That vision is reflected throughout the report.

Integrated reporting frontrunner

Like in previous years, the 2022 report bundles our 2022 financial and sustainability results and strategy in one, integrated report. "Barco has been a frontrunner in financial and non-financial reporting for years and we want to retain that frontrunner position. The new report again testifies to that commitment. We're excited to provide a holistic view on how we're moving the needle further within Barco and beyond, to provide value for all our stakeholders," says Willem Fransoo, our new Director of Investor Relations.

Explore the report here!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 030 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
Net income 2022 70,0 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net cash 2022 323 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 2 157 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 191
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 29,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV4.85%2 314
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.23.52%38 243
CORNING INCORPORATED10.18%28 920
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION10.22%10 072
E INK HOLDINGS INC.19.88%7 318
AUO CORPORATION18.00%4 503