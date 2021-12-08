Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/08 06:34:29 am
18.55 EUR   -1.64%
06:22aINTERVIEW : ecoscoring our medical product portfolio
PU
04:12aBARCO : Checklist 6 steps towards the hybrid workplace
PU
12/07BARCO : How Barco helps oil & gas control rooms deal with change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interview: ecoscoring our medical product portfolio

12/08/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since a few years, we've been working on improving our products' footprints through an ecoscoring system that evaluates their sustainability impact. But how does that work internally? And does it bring any challenges for our medical products?

We had a talk with our Environmental Compliance Officer Jan Daem and R&D Manager for Medical Display Systems Stijn Vancoillie, about what the tool evaluates when our teams are designing new products.

Our ecoscoring tool evaluates four aspects.

Jan Daem: "Yes. We don't want to get it done easily by monitoring energy efficiency only. We also want to know what the impacts of materials sourcing, packaging and logistics, and end of life are.

These pillars are part of a lot of sustainability frameworks, so we don't claim to be unique in there. But we do pay a lot of attention to how we interpret them, guided by future legislation, customer requests and competition. We want to make it clear that we meet certain benchmarks. That's important because aspects like packaging, repairability and end-of-life also impact the customer."

Does a project have to go back and forth in order to reach ecolabel requirements?

Jan: "Always. If every product would get an A+ label from the start, then we'd just not be doing enough. Of course, it's easier when you can use existing modules that have already gone through ecoscoring optimization. But the evaluation becomes more severe every year, especially when it concerns aspects such as repairability and modularity. These really require fundamental choices at the inception of a project."

Stijn Vancoillie: "It's an iterative process. You start with the design and then there's a first assessment with a questionnaire, which results in a score and specific points that can be addressed to improve it. That's the beginning of a back-and-forth between the project team and the ecoscoring team. There's a continuous assessment and that works well."

Are there specific difficulties for our medical products?

Stijn: "Healthcare is a slowly moving market, because we have products with very long lifetimes - which is in itself a good thing, of course. However, many products are currently nearing their end-of-life and we also have quite a few redesigns coming up. So we have a lot of opportunities right now to optimize. It's a luxury to be able to do this."

What has your experience been, during these first years of ecoscoring medical products?

Jan: "In 2018, we finished a first version of the ecoscore and set up a few pilot projects to test it with. One of them concerned the Coronis Fusion 4MP and 6MP, which were Barco's very first products to get the A ecolabel.

We also tested Demetra and the MNA-440 for Nexxis, just to gain confidence and to see whether the tool was workable. These two needed some additional actions after the first evaluation, but they also have an A ecoscore now.

That was also the intention: it shouldn't be a walk in the park, but it should actually make a difference, for us as a company but also for our customers."

Interested in our ecoscoring program?

Learn more about how it works here

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCO NV
06:22aINTERVIEW : ecoscoring our medical product portfolio
PU
04:12aBARCO : Checklist 6 steps towards the hybrid workplace
PU
12/07BARCO : How Barco helps oil & gas control rooms deal with change
PU
12/07EVS AND BARCO API INTEGRATION : One tool, full control of your auditorium.
PU
12/06BARCO : Coronavirus was the kick the L&D sector needed to lurch forward; it must now maint..
PU
12/03BARCO : RGB laser upgrade for Mitsubishi cubes
PU
12/02BARCO : Update Share Buyback Program
PU
12/02BARCO : Paving the way towards the digital utility
PU
12/01BARCO : expanding Alliance program elevates ClickShare to the most universally compatible ..
PU
12/01BARCO : Great things happen when partners click
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 918 M 918 M
Net income 2021 22,6 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net cash 2021 248 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 1 679 M 1 887 M 1 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,86 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Chief Executive Officer
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV5.84%1 887
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.10.03%39 092
CORNING INCORPORATED6.19%32 139
AU OPTRONICS CORP.56.43%7 277
INNOLUX CORPORATION34.40%6 926
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.21.29%6 650