Projection mapping in cities. A simple question: why?

The projection mapping market is estimated to be worth USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026. Retail is playing an increasing role, but media and culture remain the main applications. Projections onto landmark buildings continue to be a major attraction. What is driving the growth of projection mapping worldwide now and into the future? The reasons for using spectacular images and video projections in a public setting are numerous and varied.

Bringing a vibe to the city

Laurent Lhuillery is well placed to talk about the situation in France. He is an alderman for the French city of Chartres, home to one of the most successful recurring projection mapping events, Chartres en Lumières. He also consults on other projects through his company Light Event Consulting. He has seen increasing numbers of cities take the plunge. "The approach of the elected representatives is like, 'We have a beautiful heritage. We see that mapping works in such-and-such a town. Why wouldn't it work for us?'" he says.

"It brings a vibe to the city. People discover a heritage. Visitors come, develop the tourist activity and obviously boost the local economy." The projections create an extra reason for visitors to come, hopefully spend a night or at least eat at local restaurants. "In some cases, we've seen local tourist activity increase by a factor of five," adds Lhuillery.

Following the success of Chartres, other towns have developed their own one-off projections into a permanent local attraction. Puy-en-Velay in Auvergne has now become a major tourist destination every year thanks to Puy de Lumières.

Lavish projections for special occasions

On the other side of the planet, China is also known for often spectacular public events. Major sporting events, anniversaries and special national occasions are accompanied by lavish projections. WB Show's introduction to the mapping market, for instance, was a request to illuminate the Yu Garden in Shanghai, where presidents Emanuel Macron and Xi Jinping were due to meet. "This launched us into the world of Chinese public events," says CEO Antoine Métais. "Afterwards, we did some additional commissions from Chinese authorities, including the lighting of the largest silos in Asia using Barco projectors."