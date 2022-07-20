Transparency declaration by Barco NV: Downward crossing

After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,759,182
After the transaction: % of voting rights: 2.97%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Barco NV is not a controlled entity
Additional information
The 610,324 voting rights mentioned in the second column of heading 10A refer to the situation as at 30/06/2018. Please note that at Barco's Extraordinary General Meeting of 30 April 2020 the shareholders have approved the share split by a factor seven (7), effective as of 1 July 2020.
About Barco Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.
Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV),Instagram(barco_nv) or like us on Facebook(Barco).