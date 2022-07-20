Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Barco NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAR   BE0974362940

BARCO NV

(BAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
24.30 EUR   +5.65%
12:14pTRANSPARENCY DECLARATION BY BARCO NV : Downward crossing
PU
07/19BARCO : First half results
PU
07/12BARCO : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transparency declaration by Barco NV: Downward crossing

07/20/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007: Transparency law

Kortrijk, Belgium, 20 July 2022, 18.00 hrs - Barco NV (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) announces that by virtue of the sale of shares, it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3%.

Content of the notification from 20 July 2022:

Categories of notification

Results of the received form

Reason for notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Barco NV, Pres. Kennedypark 35 - 8500 Kortrijk, België

Date on which the threshold is crossed

30/06/2022

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

92,916,645

Notified details

Previous notification: #of voting rights: 610,324

After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,759,182

After the transaction: % of voting rights: 2.97%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Barco NV is not a controlled entity

Additional information

The 610,324 voting rights mentioned in the second column of heading 10A refer to the situation as at 30/06/2018. Please note that at Barco's Extraordinary General Meeting of 30 April 2020 the shareholders have approved the share split by a factor seven (7), effective as of 1 July 2020.

About Barco
Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)
For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV), Instagram(barco_nv) or like us on Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2022 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARCO NV
12:14pTRANSPARENCY DECLARATION BY BARCO NV : Downward crossing
PU
07/19BARCO : First half results
PU
07/12BARCO : Disposal of own shares by Barco NV
PU
07/12BARCO NV : Share buyback
CO
06/23BARCO : Demetra skin imaging solution and MediPortal announce new partnership
PU
06/20Barco Selects Products Distributor In UK, Ireland
MT
06/20BARCO : announces new UK and Ireland distribution partnership agreements
PU
06/16BARCO NV : Share buyback
CO
06/09THE RISE OF THE SNOC : a story of growing collaboration
PU
06/07BARCO : Results of optional dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 983 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2022 61,9 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net cash 2022 331 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 2 050 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 141
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart BARCO NV
Duration : Period :
Barco NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,00 €
Average target price 25,93 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Beauduin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Steegen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann Rita Desender Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Chairman
Gerwin Damberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Cinema
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCO NV20.04%2 099
CORNING INCORPORATED-11.98%28 877
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-16.79%27 621
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-29.01%8 876
E INK HOLDINGS INC.19.54%6 661
AUO CORPORATION-34.93%4 664