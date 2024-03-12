Transparency declaration by Norges Bank: Threshold crossed

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007: Transparency law

Kortrijk, Belgium, 12 March 2024, 18.00 hrs - Norges Bank, Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo - Norway, has notified Barco NV on 7 March 2024 (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3%, holding 2,793,109 shares i.e. 3.01% of Barco's shares and voting rights as of 5 March 2024.

Content of the notification from 7 March 2024:

Categories of notification Results of the received form Reason for notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A person that notifies alone Persons subject to the notification requirement Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway), Bankplassen 2, P.O Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo 0107, Norway Date on which the threshold is crossed 05/03/2024 Threshold that is crossed 3% Denominator 92,916,645 Notified details Previous notification: #of voting rights: 2,737,981 After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,793,109 After the transaction: % of voting rights: 3.01% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

