Transparency declaration by Norges Bank: Threshold crossed
March 12, 2024 at 01:28 pm EDT
Share
Transparency declaration by Norges Bank: Threshold crossed
12 Mar 2024 18:21 CET
Subscribe
Issuer
BARCO N.V.
Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007: Transparency law
Kortrijk, Belgium, 12 March 2024, 18.00 hrs - Norges Bank, Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo - Norway, has notified Barco NV on 7 March 2024 (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3%, holding 2,793,109 shares i.e. 3.01% of Barco's shares and voting rights as of 5 March 2024.
Content of the notification from 7 March 2024:
Categories of notification
Results of the received form
Reason for notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway), Bankplassen 2, P.O Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo 0107, Norway
After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,793,109
After the transaction: % of voting rights: 3.01%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.
For more information
Willem Fransoo, Director Investor Relations
+32 56 26 23 22 or willem.fransoo@barco.com
About Barco
Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.
Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 1,050 million euro in 2023.
For further insights, please visitwww.barco.comorconnect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube,Instagram, andFacebook.
Barco NV is a Belgium-based technology company, which specializes in the design and development of professional visualization equipment and solutions. The company offers its products in such operating segments as Entertainment (primarily active in the field of digital cinema), Enterprise (including the control rooms and the corporate activity) and Healthcare (dedicated to the high-resolution visualization segments of radiology and mammography and IP-connectivity solutions for the surgical room).
The company's products range includes display monitors, projectors, video walls, image processing and connectivity and interactivity software.