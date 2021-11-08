Transparency declaration by Titan Baratto NV: Threshold crossed

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007: Transparency law

Kortrijk, Belgium, 8 November 2021, 18.00 hrs - Titan Baratto NV, Marke - België, has notified Barco (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) it has crossed the statutory threshold of 20%, holding 18,580,708 shares i.e. 20.16% of Barco's shares and voting rights as of 3 November 2021.

Content of the notification from 3 November 2021:

Categories of notification Results of the received form Reason for notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement Charles Beauduin Titan Barrato NV, Michel Vandewielestraat 7, 8510 Marke Date on which the threshold is crossed 3/11/2021 Threshold that is crossed 20% Denominator 92,170,255 Notified details Previous notification: #of voting rights: 16,763,831 After the transaction: # of voting rights: 18,580,708 After the transaction: % of voting rights: 20.16% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable Charles Beauduin controls Titan Barrato NV

