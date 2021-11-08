Log in
Transparency declaration by Titan Baratto NV: Threshold crossed

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007: Transparency law

Kortrijk, Belgium, 8 November 2021, 18.00 hrs - Titan Baratto NV, Marke - België, has notified Barco (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB) it has crossed the statutory threshold of 20%, holding 18,580,708 shares i.e. 20.16% of Barco's shares and voting rights as of 3 November 2021.

Content of the notification from 3 November 2021:

Categories of notification

Results of the received form

Reason for notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Charles Beauduin

Titan Barrato NV, Michel Vandewielestraat 7, 8510 Marke

Date on which the threshold is crossed

3/11/2021

Threshold that is crossed

20%

Denominator

92,170,255

Notified details

Previous notification: #of voting rights: 16,763,831

After the transaction: # of voting rights: 18,580,708

After the transaction: % of voting rights: 20.16%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Charles Beauduin controls Titan Barrato NV

About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualisation and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theatres to live events and attractions). In 2020, we realised sales of 770 million euro. We have a global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 461 granted patents.

More information? Visit www.barco.comand follow us on Twitter(@Barco), LinkedIn(Barco), YouTube(BarcoTV) or Facebook(Barco).

© Copyright 2021 by Barco

Disclaimer

Barco NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
