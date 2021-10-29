Well-trained pilots are the ultimate safety tool

Whenever a hazardous situation on an airplane occurs, all that stands between safety and catastrophe is the pilot's training. So discover everything about simulated training on the 19th European Airline Training Symposium, where Barco will show its latest simulation & training technology offering.

Our training teams help to raise the safety bar for all. It is therefore increasingly important that the airline community meets to exchange ideas, validate processes, and check new thinking and technology after an unprecedented shutdown of nearly two years.

Barco will be attending the European Airline Training Symposium (EATS) supported by EASA, to reconnect with the training community, airlines, and the general training & simulation industry. This annual conference and tradeshow is the most important aviation training event for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and brings together the industry's leading professionals to promote safety and share best practices in pilot and cabin crew training.

"Being present at this event is important to us, in order to showcase the latest state-of-the-art training solutions and discuss with the community how together we can raise the bar of training with the right technology mix and features", says Holger Schulz, Territory Manager for Barco.

At the event, participants can experience the powerful Barco FL40 simulation projector featuring 240Hz high frame rates for extremely smooth dynamic imagery powered by the Barco Pulse internal processing engine. All current Barco F-series projectors use the unique Barco Pulse electronics platform that is key to ensuring high processing capacity with the lowest possible latency. The Barco F-series projection portfolio is designed for the simulation industry and equipped with powerful features to provide the smoothest experience for any dynamic visual environment and for the ultimate immersive experience.

2-3 November at Estrel Hotel, Berlin, Germany