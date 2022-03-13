Bardoc Gold : Becoming a substantial holder

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Persons' votes Voting power Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 14,841,158 14,841,158 5.1049%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities interest GSGI GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares 14,841,158 Fully Paid Ordinary by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001. Shares Goldman Sachs Fully Paid Ordinary Financial Markets Pty GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares. 14,841,158 Shares Ltd ("GAUS")

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: