Bardoc Gold : Becoming a substantial holder

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")
Not applicable
09 March 2022
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Persons' votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
14,841,158
14,841,158
5.1049%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
interest
GSGI
GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares
14,841,158
Fully Paid Ordinary
by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
registered as holder
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia
Fully Paid Ordinary
GAUS
Limited
GAUS
14,841,158
Shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of Relevant Interest
Date of Acquisition
Consideration
Class and number of
securities
Please refer to Annexure B.
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
GSGI
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
Goldman Sachs Australia Group
All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
GAUS
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia
Signature
Print name
Noble Sebastian
Capacity
Authorised Person
(signing under power of attorney in
accordance with section 52 of the
Corporations Act)
Sign here
Date
11 March 2022
Annexure A
(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)
Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2021 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Signature
Print name
Noble Sebastian
Capacity
Authorised Person
(signing under power of attorney in
accordance with section 52 of the
Corporations Act)
Sign here
Date
11 March 2022
Annexure B
(This is Annexure B of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)
Person whose
Consideration
relevant
Nature
given in
Date of
interest
of
relation to
Person's votes
Change
changed
Change
change
Class and number of securities affected
affected
12/20/2021
GAUS
Buy
108,961
230,522
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
230,522
12/20/2021
GAUS
Buy
102,361
216,558
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
216,558
12/20/2021
GAUS
Buy
23,414
49,535
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
49,535
12/20/2021
GAUS
Buy
77,193
163,312
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
163,312
12/21/2021
GAUS
Buy
1,440,840
3,000,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
3,000,000
12/22/2021
GAUS
Buy
195,991
412,114
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
412,114
12/23/2021
GAUS
Buy
973,974
2,000,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,000,000
12/24/2021
GAUS
Buy
105,900
217,728
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
217,728
12/29/2021
GAUS
Buy
1,334,113
2,727,750
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,727,750
12/30/2021
GAUS
Buy
174,811
360,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
360,000
12/31/2021
GAUS
Buy
124,675
250,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
250,000
01/05/2022
GAUS
Buy
852
1,776
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,776
01/07/2022
GAUS
Buy
116
256
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
256
01/21/2022
GAUS
Buy
808
1,736
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,736
01/10/2022
GAUS
Buy
9,000
20,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
20,000
01/11/2022
GAUS
Buy
73,000
160,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
160,000
01/12/2022
GAUS
Buy
47,506
100,012
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
100,012
01/13/2022
GAUS
Buy
43,853
92,813
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
92,813
01/18/2022
GAUS
Buy
111,272
232,556
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
232,556
01/19/2022
GAUS
Buy
121,831
258,298
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
258,298
01/20/2022
GAUS
Buy
303,237
635,000
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
635,000
01/20/2022
GAUS
Buy
35,286
73,440
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
73,440
01/20/2022
GAUS
Buy
8,241
17,151
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
17,151
01/20/2022
GAUS
Buy
27,055
56,308
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
56,308
01/20/2022
GAUS
Buy
37,526
78,101
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
78,101
01/21/2022
GAUS
Buy
582
1,251
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,251
01/21/2022
GAUS
Buy
760
1,632
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
1,632
01/21/2022
GAUS
Buy
177
381
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
381
01/24/2022
GAUS
Buy
351
762
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
762
01/24/2022
GAUS
Buy
1,153
2,503
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2,503
01/24/2022
GAUS
Buy
1,503
3,264
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
3,264
01/24/2022
GAUS
Buy
16,341
35,141
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
35,141
01/24/2022
GAUS
Buy
1,598
3,471
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
3,471
01/25/2022
GAUS
Buy
61,826
138,036
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
138,036
01/27/2022
GAUS
Buy
175,551
415,021
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
415,021
01/28/2022
GAUS
Buy
69,315
163,130
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
163,130
02/02/2022
GAUS
Buy
59,405
130,900
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
130,900
02/03/2022
GAUS
Buy
43,777
96,338
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
96,338
02/04/2022
GAUS
Buy
124,986
275,025
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
275,025
02/07/2022
GAUS
Buy
130,085
289,337
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
289,337
