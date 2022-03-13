Log in
    BDC   AU0000032377

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

(BDC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:45 am
0.545 AUD   +0.93%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bardoc Gold : Becoming a substantial holder

03/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
ASX Form 603

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

only

Notice of initial substantial shareholder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

ACN

ACN 125 578 743

1. Details of substantial holder

use

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

Not applicable

09 March 2022

For personal

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Persons' votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

14,841,158

14,841,158

5.1049%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

interest

GSGI

GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares

14,841,158

Fully Paid Ordinary

by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Shares

Goldman Sachs

Fully Paid Ordinary

Financial Markets Pty

GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

14,841,158

Shares

Ltd ("GAUS")

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

registered as holder

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia

Fully Paid Ordinary

GAUS

Limited

GAUS

14,841,158

Shares

1

ASX Form 603

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

For personal use only

Holder of Relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of

securities

Please refer to Annexure B.

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GSGI

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs Australia Group

All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

GAUS

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

Signature

Print name

Noble Sebastian

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

11 March 2022

2

ASX Form 603

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

For personal use only

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2021 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

3

ASX Form 603

For personal use only

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Signature

Print name

Noble Sebastian

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

11 March 2022

4

ASX Form 603

Annexure B

(This is Annexure B of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)

only

Person whose

Consideration

relevant

Nature

given in

Date of

interest

of

relation to

Person's votes

Change

changed

Change

change

Class and number of securities affected

affected

12/20/2021

GAUS

Buy

108,961

230,522

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

230,522

12/20/2021

GAUS

Buy

102,361

216,558

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

216,558

12/20/2021

GAUS

Buy

23,414

49,535

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

49,535

12/20/2021

GAUS

Buy

77,193

163,312

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

163,312

12/21/2021

GAUS

Buy

1,440,840

3,000,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

3,000,000

use

12/22/2021

GAUS

Buy

195,991

412,114

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

412,114

12/23/2021

GAUS

Buy

973,974

2,000,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,000,000

12/24/2021

GAUS

Buy

105,900

217,728

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

217,728

12/29/2021

GAUS

Buy

1,334,113

2,727,750

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,727,750

12/30/2021

GAUS

Buy

174,811

360,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

360,000

12/31/2021

GAUS

Buy

124,675

250,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

250,000

personal

01/05/2022

GAUS

Buy

852

1,776

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

1,776

01/07/2022

GAUS

Buy

116

256

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

256

01/21/2022

GAUS

Buy

808

1,736

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

1,736

01/10/2022

GAUS

Buy

9,000

20,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

20,000

01/11/2022

GAUS

Buy

73,000

160,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

160,000

01/12/2022

GAUS

Buy

47,506

100,012

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

100,012

01/13/2022

GAUS

Buy

43,853

92,813

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

92,813

01/18/2022

GAUS

Buy

111,272

232,556

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

232,556

01/19/2022

GAUS

Buy

121,831

258,298

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

258,298

01/20/2022

GAUS

Buy

303,237

635,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

635,000

01/20/2022

GAUS

Buy

35,286

73,440

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

73,440

01/20/2022

GAUS

Buy

8,241

17,151

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

17,151

01/20/2022

GAUS

Buy

27,055

56,308

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

56,308

01/20/2022

GAUS

Buy

37,526

78,101

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

78,101

01/21/2022

GAUS

Buy

582

1,251

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

1,251

01/21/2022

GAUS

Buy

760

1,632

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

1,632

For

01/21/2022

GAUS

Buy

177

381

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

381

01/24/2022

GAUS

Buy

351

762

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

762

01/24/2022

GAUS

Buy

1,153

2,503

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,503

01/24/2022

GAUS

Buy

1,503

3,264

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

3,264

01/24/2022

GAUS

Buy

16,341

35,141

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

35,141

01/24/2022

GAUS

Buy

1,598

3,471

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

3,471

01/25/2022

GAUS

Buy

61,826

138,036

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

138,036

01/27/2022

GAUS

Buy

175,551

415,021

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

415,021

01/28/2022

GAUS

Buy

69,315

163,130

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

163,130

02/02/2022

GAUS

Buy

59,405

130,900

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

130,900

02/03/2022

GAUS

Buy

43,777

96,338

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

96,338

02/04/2022

GAUS

Buy

124,986

275,025

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

275,025

02/07/2022

GAUS

Buy

130,085

289,337

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

289,337

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 21:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -21,9 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net cash 2021 11,5 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 182x
EV / Sales 2021 799x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bardoc Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Howard Leibowitz Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Chief Operating Officer
Neil Gregory Biddle Executive Director
John Alexander Young Non-Executive Director
Rowan Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARDOC GOLD LIMITED10.10%116
NEWMONT CORPORATION23.98%60 939
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%43 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.54%27 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.88%21 725
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.68%17 429