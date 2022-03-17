Bardoc Gold : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
1
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
only
125 578 743
…
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Not Applicable
The holder became a substantial holder on
March 15, 2022
The holder became aware on
March 17, 2022
use
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a
relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
14,994,075
14,994,075
5.16%
Based on 290,723,953 Ordinary
Shares Outstanding
3. Details of relevant interests
The ature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a
substantial holder are as follows:
personal
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number
of securities
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over
1 Ordinary Shares
International plc
disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.
Morgan Stanley Australia
Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over
14,994,074 Ordinary
Securities Limited
disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.
Shares
Each of the entities (as listed in
Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity
14,994,075 Ordinary
Annexure A) in the Morgan
Shares(N.B.: Total of
controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities
Stanley group upstream of the
the above direct
collectively have.
above entities
interest)
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
For
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
registered as holder (8)
securities
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Not Applicable
1 Ordinary Shares
Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities
Not Applicable
14,994,074 Ordinary
Limited
(Nominee) Pty Limited
Shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of
Consideration (9)
Class and number interest of securities
acquisition
Cash
Non-cash
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
11/24/2021
438.31
Buy
6,641 Ordinary Shares
only
12/15/2021
360.24
Buy
948 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/20/2021
6,034.80
Buy
12,840 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/21/2021
5,377.92
Buy
11,204 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/22/2021
3,600.03
Buy
7,579 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/23/2021
332.71
Buy
686 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/29/2021
8,667.44
Buy
17,871 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
12/30/2021
8,634.94
Buy
17,804 Ordinary Shares
use
01/04/2022
3,916.86
Buy
8,076 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/05/2022
1,333.75
Buy
2,750 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/07/2022
1,199.84
Buy
2,637 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/11/2022
273.42
Buy
588 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/12/2022
896.16
Buy
1,867 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/12/2022
2,577.83
Buy
5,427 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/17/2022
3,741.12
Buy
7,794 Ordinary Shares
personal
01/17/2022
7,666.40
Buy
15,807 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/17/2022
14,296.55
Buy
30,098 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/18/2022
659.6
Buy
1,360 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/19/2022
250.51
Buy
533 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/19/2022
26,297.44
Buy
55,952 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/27/2022
589.9
Buy
1,388 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/28/2022
632.83
Buy
1,489 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
01/31/2022
570.36
Buy
1,358 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/01/2022
617.7
Buy
1,420 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/03/2022
538.2
Buy
1,170 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/10/2022
2,284.20
Buy
4,860 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/17/2022
42,033.60
Buy
84,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/17/2022
140,612.40
Buy
281,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/18/2022
372,378.84
Buy
737,378 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/21/2022
2,257,627.08
Buy
4,462,622 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/22/2022
124,624.50
Buy
250,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/22/2022
576,496.15
Buy
1,150,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/23/2022
4,058.40
Buy
8,455 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/23/2022
388,545.89
Buy
788,495 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
02/24/2022
456,231.37
Buy
915,947 Ordinary Shares
For
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/01/2022
57,545.51
Buy
122,237 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/02/2022
4,041.18
Buy
8,324 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/03/2022
78,318.54
Buy
162,797 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/07/2022
11,713.62
Buy
23,920 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/07/2022
39,215.18
Buy
80,080 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/08/2022
12,328.37
Buy
23,920 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/08/2022
41,273.23
Buy
80,080 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/08/2022
641,891.25
Buy
1,250,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/09/2022
118,500.36
Buy
220,000 Ordinary Shares
2
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/10/2022
545,208.87
Buy
1,030,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/11/2022
65,107.50
Buy
120,449 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/11/2022
100,266.66
Buy
186,300 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/11/2022
335,675.34
Buy
623,700 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/14/2022
61,669.44
Buy
112,700 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/14/2022
206,458.56
Buy
377,300 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/14/2022
217,737.60
Buy
400,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/14/2022
546,846.00
Buy
1,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/15/2022
240.09
Buy
453 Ordinary Shares
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
03/15/2022
247,026.91
Buy
466,415 Ordinary Shares
only
6.
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
use
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A
7.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units stated in Section 3.
only
Name
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited
│ └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Signature
use
print name Wilson Li
capacity
Vice President
For personal
sign here
date
March 17, 2022
4
onlyuse(1)
(2)
personal(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9) For
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.