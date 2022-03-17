Log in
Bardoc Gold : Becoming a substantial holder from MS

03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

only

125 578 743

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Not Applicable

The holder became a substantial holder on

March 15, 2022

The holder became aware on

March 17, 2022

use

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

14,994,075

14,994,075

5.16%

Based on 290,723,953 Ordinary

Shares Outstanding

3. Details of relevant interests

The ature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a

substantial holder are as follows:

personal

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number

of securities

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over

1 Ordinary Shares

International plc

disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.

Morgan Stanley Australia

Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over

14,994,074 Ordinary

Securities Limited

disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses.

Shares

Each of the entities (as listed in

Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity

14,994,075 Ordinary

Annexure A) in the Morgan

Shares(N.B.: Total of

controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities

Stanley group upstream of the

the above direct

collectively have.

above entities

interest)

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

For

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

registered as holder (8)

securities

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Not Applicable

1 Ordinary Shares

Limited

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities

Not Applicable

14,994,074 Ordinary

Limited

(Nominee) Pty Limited

Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of

Consideration (9)

Class and number interest of securities

acquisition

Cash

Non-cash

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

11/24/2021

438.31

Buy

6,641 Ordinary Shares

only

12/15/2021

360.24

Buy

948 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/20/2021

6,034.80

Buy

12,840 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/21/2021

5,377.92

Buy

11,204 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/22/2021

3,600.03

Buy

7,579 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/23/2021

332.71

Buy

686 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/29/2021

8,667.44

Buy

17,871 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

12/30/2021

8,634.94

Buy

17,804 Ordinary Shares

use

01/04/2022

3,916.86

Buy

8,076 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/05/2022

1,333.75

Buy

2,750 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/07/2022

1,199.84

Buy

2,637 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/11/2022

273.42

Buy

588 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/12/2022

896.16

Buy

1,867 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/12/2022

2,577.83

Buy

5,427 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/17/2022

3,741.12

Buy

7,794 Ordinary Shares

personal

01/17/2022

7,666.40

Buy

15,807 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/17/2022

14,296.55

Buy

30,098 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/18/2022

659.6

Buy

1,360 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/19/2022

250.51

Buy

533 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/19/2022

26,297.44

Buy

55,952 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/27/2022

589.9

Buy

1,388 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/28/2022

632.83

Buy

1,489 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

01/31/2022

570.36

Buy

1,358 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/01/2022

617.7

Buy

1,420 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/03/2022

538.2

Buy

1,170 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/10/2022

2,284.20

Buy

4,860 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/17/2022

42,033.60

Buy

84,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/17/2022

140,612.40

Buy

281,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/18/2022

372,378.84

Buy

737,378 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/21/2022

2,257,627.08

Buy

4,462,622 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/22/2022

124,624.50

Buy

250,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/22/2022

576,496.15

Buy

1,150,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/23/2022

4,058.40

Buy

8,455 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/23/2022

388,545.89

Buy

788,495 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

02/24/2022

456,231.37

Buy

915,947 Ordinary Shares

For

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/01/2022

57,545.51

Buy

122,237 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/02/2022

4,041.18

Buy

8,324 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/03/2022

78,318.54

Buy

162,797 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/07/2022

11,713.62

Buy

23,920 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/07/2022

39,215.18

Buy

80,080 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/08/2022

12,328.37

Buy

23,920 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/08/2022

41,273.23

Buy

80,080 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/08/2022

641,891.25

Buy

1,250,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/09/2022

118,500.36

Buy

220,000 Ordinary Shares

2

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/10/2022

545,208.87

Buy

1,030,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/11/2022

65,107.50

Buy

120,449 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/11/2022

100,266.66

Buy

186,300 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/11/2022

335,675.34

Buy

623,700 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/14/2022

61,669.44

Buy

112,700 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/14/2022

206,458.56

Buy

377,300 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/14/2022

217,737.60

Buy

400,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/14/2022

546,846.00

Buy

1,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/15/2022

240.09

Buy

453 Ordinary Shares

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

03/15/2022

247,026.91

Buy

466,415 Ordinary Shares

only

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

use

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Is a body corporate controlled by each upstream entity as listed in Annexure A

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

personal

Name

Address

Morgan Stanley

1585 Broadway, New York, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA,

UNITED KINGDOM.

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Level 39, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, 2000, AUSTRALIA.

Signature

For

print name Wilson Li

capacity

Vice President

sign here

date

March 17, 2022

3

Annexure A

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units stated in Section 3.

only

Name

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

│ └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Signature

use

print name Wilson Li

capacity

Vice President

For personal

sign here

date

March 17, 2022

4

onlyuse(1)

(2)

personal(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9) For

DIRECTIONS

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

Include details of:

  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown.'"

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

5





Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
