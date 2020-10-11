Bardoc Gold : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers
10/11/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
D e v e l o p i n g
a new +100kozpa
gold project on the doorste p of Kal goor l i e
D i g g e r s a n d D e a l e r s - O c t o b e r 2 0 2 0 R o b e r t R y a n | C E O
B A R D O C G O L D L I M I T E D
✓ +3Moz Resource
in a Tier-1 location
✓ Definitive Feasibility on track
for Q1 2021
✓ Targeting +135kozpa production
ASX : BDC
at AISC of ~A$1220/oz
Investment Overview
Advanced gold development project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction
250km 2 tenement package 40km north of Kalgoorlie
3.03Moz Resource, 790koz Reserve
Targeting +135koz pa gold production
UG and OP production - LOM 2.6g/t processed grade
1.8Mtpa CIL processing plant, plus Stage 2 flotation
1.02Moz production target over 7.8 years
Strong margins, low capital intensity, well-funded
LOM AISC of A$1,220/oz, A$140m CAPEX
~$30 million cash at the end of the quarter
Closing in rapidly on development and production
Gold concentrate off-take Q4 2020, DFS Q1 2021, FID Q2 2021
Experienced management team
Strong operations and development experience - Pilbara Minerals, Integra Mining, Norton Goldfields, Barrick
Bardoc is one of only a handful of new +100koz pa Australian gold projects set to come on stream over the next two years.
2
Corporate Summary
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
SHAREHOLDER SNAPSHOT
Shares
M
1,730
Institutions
14%
Options
M
115
Board
Performance Rights
M
32
10%
Share price (5 October 2020)
A$
$0.075
Market Capitalisation
A$
$130m
Cash Balance (30
th September 2020)
A$
$29.4m
Other
Top 50 Shareholders
47.6%
76%
SHARE PRICE
14
28
12
24
10
20
Volume Millions
8
16
cps
6
12
4
8
2
4
0
0
Aug 19
Sep 19
Oct 19
Nov 19
Dec 19
Jan 20
Feb 20
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Jun 20
Jul 20
Aug 20
Sep 20
BOARD
Tony Leibowitz
Chairman
Mr Leibowitz has over 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking and broad commercial experience.
John Young
Director
Mr Young is a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals.
Neil Biddle
Director
Mr Biddle is a geologist and has over 30 years' professional and management experience in the exploration and mining industry.
Rowan Johnston
Director
Mining Engineer and experienced executive director, most recently being the Managing Director of Excelsior Gold Limited.
Peter Buttigieg
Director
Peter is an IT Processional with over 30 years experience. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of RMS (Aust.) Pty Ltd.
EXECUTIVE TEAM
Robert Ryan
Russell Hardwick
Andrew Francis
CEO
CFO / Company Secretary
Study Manager
Bradley Toms
Exploration Manager
Helen Chernoff
Environmental & Stakeholder Manager
Mr Ryan is a mining engineer with in-depth knowledge of the Kalgoorlie after having worked and lived in the region for over 17 years.
Mr Hardwick is a Certified Practicing Accountant with 20 years' experience in a variety of private and public companies.
Mr Francis is a mining engineer with over 15 years' technical, operational and management experience across a variety of commodities.
Mr Toms is a geologist with over 30 years of exploration experience which includes 15 years in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
Mrs Chernoff has over 17 years' experience in environmental and stakeholder roles throughout the Western Australian Goldfields region.
4
Disclaimer
Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
