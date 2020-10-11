Bardoc Gold : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers

Log in
05:59pBARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers
PU
10/06BARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation 121 Mining Investment APAC
PU
10/06BARDOC GOLD : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/11/2020

D e v e l o p i n g a new +100kozpa

gold project on the doorste p of Kal goor l i e

D i g g e r s a n d D e a l e r s - O c t o b e r 2 0 2 0 R o b e r t R y a n | C E O

B A R D O C G O L D L I M I T E D

+3Moz Resource

in a Tier-1 location

Definitive Feasibility on track

for Q1 2021

Targeting +135kozpa production

ASX : BDC

at AISC of ~A$1220/oz

Investment Overview

  • Advanced gold development project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction
    • 250km2 tenement package 40km north of Kalgoorlie
    • 3.03Moz Resource, 790koz Reserve
  • Targeting +135koz pa gold production
    • UG and OP production - LOM 2.6g/t processed grade
    • 1.8Mtpa CIL processing plant, plus Stage 2 flotation
    • 1.02Moz production target over 7.8 years
  • Strong margins, low capital intensity, well-funded
    • LOM AISC of A$1,220/oz, A$140m CAPEX
    • ~$30 million cash at the end of the quarter
  • Closing in rapidly on development and production
    • Gold concentrate off-take Q4 2020, DFS Q1 2021, FID Q2 2021
  • Experienced management team
    • Strong operations and development experience - Pilbara Minerals, Integra Mining, Norton Goldfields, Barrick

Bardoc is one of only a handful of new +100koz pa Australian gold projects set to come on stream over the next two years.

2

Corporate Summary

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SHAREHOLDER SNAPSHOT

Shares

M

1,730

Institutions

14%

Options

M

115

Board

Performance Rights

M

32

10%

Share price (5 October 2020)

A$

$0.075

Market Capitalisation

A$

$130m

Cash Balance (30th September 2020)

A$

$29.4m

Other

Top 50 Shareholders

47.6%

76%

SHARE PRICE

14

28

12

24

10

20

Volume Millions

8

16

cps

6

12

4

8

2

4

0

0

Aug 19

Sep 19

Oct 19

Nov 19

Dec 19

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

3

Board and Management

BOARD

Tony Leibowitz

Chairman

Mr Leibowitz has over 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking and broad commercial experience.

John Young

Director

Mr Young is a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals.

Neil Biddle

Director

Mr Biddle is a geologist and has over 30 years' professional and management experience in the exploration and mining industry.

Rowan Johnston

Director

Mining Engineer and experienced executive director, most recently being the Managing Director of Excelsior Gold Limited.

Peter Buttigieg

Director

Peter is an IT Processional with over 30 years experience. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of RMS (Aust.) Pty Ltd.

EXECUTIVE TEAM

Robert Ryan

Russell Hardwick

Andrew Francis

CEO

CFO / Company Secretary

Study Manager

Bradley Toms

Exploration Manager

Helen Chernoff

Environmental & Stakeholder Manager

Mr Ryan is a mining engineer with in-depth knowledge of the Kalgoorlie after having worked and lived in the region for over 17 years.

Mr Hardwick is a Certified Practicing Accountant with 20 years' experience in a variety of private and public companies.

Mr Francis is a mining engineer with over 15 years' technical, operational and management experience across a variety of commodities.

Mr Toms is a geologist with over 30 years of exploration experience which includes 15 years in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Mrs Chernoff has over 17 years' experience in environmental and stakeholder roles throughout the Western Australian Goldfields region.

4





Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -16,0 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ryan Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Howard Leibowitz Non-Executive Chairman
Russell Paul Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neil Gregory Biddle Non-Executive Director
John Alexander Young Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARDOC GOLD LIMITED1.30%98
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.15%40 052
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION13.18%37 169
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.31.33%25 022
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.47%11 706
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.53%8 709
