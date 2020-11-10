Bardoc Gold : Investor Presentation - RRS 2020

BOARD Tony Leibowitz Chairman Mr Leibowitz has over 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking and broad commercial experience.

John Young Director Mr Young is a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals.

Neil Biddle Director Mr Biddle is a geologist and has over 30 years' professional and management experience in the exploration and mining industry.

Rowan Johnston Director Mining Engineer and experienced executive director, most recently being the Managing Director of Excelsior Gold Limited.