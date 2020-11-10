Bardoc Gold : Investor Presentation - RRS 2020
ASX : BDC
D e v e l o p i n g
a new +100kozpa
gold project on the doorste p of Kal goor l i e
R e s o u r c e R i s i n g S t a r s C o n f e r e n c e - N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 0 R o b e r t R y a n | C E O
B A R D O C G O L D L I M I T E D
+3Moz Resource in a Tier-1 location
Definitive Feasibility on track for Q1 2021
Targeting +135kozpa production at AISC of ~A$1220/oz
Investment Overview
Advanced gold development project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction
250km 2 tenement package 40km north of Kalgoorlie
3.03Moz Resource, 790koz Reserve
Targeting +135koz pa gold production
UG and OP production - LOM 2.6g/t processed grade
1.8Mtpa CIL processing plant, plus Stage 2 flotation
1.02Moz production target over 7.8 years
Strong margins, low capital intensity, well-funded
LOM AISC of A$1,220/oz, A$140m CAPEX
~$30 million cash at the end of the quarter
Closing in rapidly on development and production
Gold concentrate off-take Q4 2020, DFS Q1 2021, FID Q2 2021
Experienced management team
Strong operations and development experience - Pilbara Minerals, Integra Mining, Norton Goldfields, Barrick
Bardoc is one of only a handful of new +100koz pa Australian gold projects set to come on stream over the next two years.
2
Corporate Summary
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
SHAREHOLDER SNAPSHOT
Shares
M
1,730
Institutions
14%
Options
M
115
Board
Performance Rights
M
32
10%
Share price (5 October 2020)
A$
$0.075
Market Capitalisation
A$
$130m
Cash Balance (30
th September 2020)
A$
$29.4m
Other
Top 50 Shareholders
47.6%
76%
SHARE PRICE
14
28
12
24
10
20
Volume Millions
8
16
cps
6
12
4
8
2
4
0
0
Aug 19
Sep 19
Oct 19
Nov 19
Dec 19
Jan 20
Feb 20
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Jun 20
Jul 20
Aug 20
Sep 20
BOARD
Tony Leibowitz
Chairman
Mr Leibowitz has over 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking and broad commercial experience.
John Young
Director
Mr Young is a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals.
Neil Biddle
Director
Mr Biddle is a geologist and has over 30 years' professional and management experience in the exploration and mining industry.
Rowan Johnston
Director
Mining Engineer and experienced executive director, most recently being the Managing Director of Excelsior Gold Limited.
Peter Buttigieg
Director
Peter is an IT Processional with over 30 years experience. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of RMS (Aust.) Pty Ltd.
EXECUTIVE TEAM
Robert Ryan
Russell Hardwick
Andrew Francis
Bradley Toms
Helen Chernoff
Mark Roberts
CEO
CFO / Company
COO
Exploration Manager
Environmental &
Project Manager
Secretary
Stakeholder Manager
Mr Ryan is a mining
Mr Hardwick is a Certified
Mr Francis is a mining
Mr Toms is a geologist with Mrs Chernoff has over 17
Mr Roberts is an
engineer with in-depth
Practicing Accountant with
engineer with over 15
over 30 years of
years' experience in
experienced metallurgist
knowledge of the Kalgoorlie 20 years' experience in a
years' technical, operational exploration experience
environmental and
with experience in
after having worked and
variety of private and public and management
which includes 15 years in
stakeholder roles
Feasibility studies, process
lived in the region for over
companies.
experience across a variety
the North Eastern
throughout the Western
design and commissioning
17 years.
of commodities.
Goldfields of Western
Australian Goldfields region. of new and upgrades for
Australia.
mineral processing plants.
4
