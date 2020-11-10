Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
0.076 AUD   -1.30%
05:53pBARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation - RRS 2020
PU
11/05BARDOC GOLD : CEO Presentation at RRS Conference 2020
PU
11/04BARDOC GOLD : Extensive Gold Mineralisation at North Kanowna Star
PU
Bardoc Gold : Investor Presentation - RRS 2020

11/10/2020 | 05:53pm EST
ASX : BDC

D e v e l o p i n g a new +100kozpa

gold project on the doorste p of Kal goor l i e

R e s o u r c e R i s i n g S t a r s C o n f e r e n c e - N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 0 R o b e r t R y a n | C E O

B A R D O C G O L D L I M I T E D

  • +3Moz Resource in a Tier-1 location
  • Definitive Feasibility on track for Q1 2021
  • Targeting +135kozpa production at AISC of ~A$1220/oz

Investment Overview

  • Advanced gold development project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction
    • 250km2 tenement package 40km north of Kalgoorlie
    • 3.03Moz Resource, 790koz Reserve
  • Targeting +135koz pa gold production
    • UG and OP production - LOM 2.6g/t processed grade
    • 1.8Mtpa CIL processing plant, plus Stage 2 flotation
    • 1.02Moz production target over 7.8 years
  • Strong margins, low capital intensity, well-funded
    • LOM AISC of A$1,220/oz, A$140m CAPEX
    • ~$30 million cash at the end of the quarter
  • Closing in rapidly on development and production
    • Gold concentrate off-take Q4 2020, DFS Q1 2021, FID Q2 2021
  • Experienced management team
    • Strong operations and development experience - Pilbara Minerals, Integra Mining, Norton Goldfields, Barrick

Bardoc is one of only a handful of new +100koz pa Australian gold projects set to come on stream over the next two years.

2

Corporate Summary

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SHAREHOLDER SNAPSHOT

Shares

M

1,730

Institutions

14%

Options

M

115

Board

Performance Rights

M

32

10%

Share price (5 October 2020)

A$

$0.075

Market Capitalisation

A$

$130m

Cash Balance (30th September 2020)

A$

$29.4m

Other

Top 50 Shareholders

47.6%

76%

SHARE PRICE

14

28

12

24

10

20

Volume Millions

8

16

cps

6

12

4

8

2

4

0

0

Aug 19

Sep 19

Oct 19

Nov 19

Dec 19

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

Jul 20

Aug 20

Sep 20

3

Board and Management

BOARD

Tony Leibowitz

Chairman

Mr Leibowitz has over 30 years of corporate finance, investment banking and broad commercial experience.

John Young

Director

Mr Young is a highly experienced geologist who has worked on exploration and production projects encompassing gold, uranium and specialty metals.

Neil Biddle

Director

Mr Biddle is a geologist and has over 30 years' professional and management experience in the exploration and mining industry.

Rowan Johnston

Director

Mining Engineer and experienced executive director, most recently being the Managing Director of Excelsior Gold Limited.

Peter Buttigieg

Director

Peter is an IT Processional with over 30 years experience. Peter is the Founder and Managing Director of RMS (Aust.) Pty Ltd.

EXECUTIVE TEAM

Robert Ryan

Russell Hardwick

Andrew Francis

Bradley Toms

Helen Chernoff

Mark Roberts

CEO

CFO / Company

COO

Exploration Manager

Environmental &

Project Manager

Secretary

Stakeholder Manager

Mr Ryan is a mining

Mr Hardwick is a Certified

Mr Francis is a mining

Mr Toms is a geologist with Mrs Chernoff has over 17

Mr Roberts is an

engineer with in-depth

Practicing Accountant with

engineer with over 15

over 30 years of

years' experience in

experienced metallurgist

knowledge of the Kalgoorlie 20 years' experience in a

years' technical, operational exploration experience

environmental and

with experience in

after having worked and

variety of private and public and management

which includes 15 years in

stakeholder roles

Feasibility studies, process

lived in the region for over

companies.

experience across a variety

the North Eastern

throughout the Western

design and commissioning

17 years.

of commodities.

Goldfields of Western

Australian Goldfields region. of new and upgrades for

Australia.

mineral processing plants.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:52:00 UTC
