Bardoc Gold : North Kanowna star emerges as a major exploration target

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has intersected extensive zones of shallow gold mineralisation in wide-spacedair-core drilling at its 100%-ownedNorth Kanowna Star Project, 29km south-east of the proposed mill and infrastructure of the flagship 3.03Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 40km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Further geological interpretation is continuing, and deeper RC drilling is underway to define the scale of the potential resource areas.

North Kanowna Star, easily accessed via existing roads, is located 29km SE of the proposed process plant, emerging as an important exploration and growth opportunity for Bardoc with results from air- core drilling undertaken in late 2020 returning significant results, including:

The North Kanowna Star project has current Mineral Resources of 32koz Au. The results reported in this announcement confirm that there are multiple higher-grademineralised areas additional to the current Mineral Resource that require ongoing exploration to confirm their mineralised extents, with North Kanowna Star emerging as a significant long-term growth opportunity for Bardoc.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Company had now defined numerous target areas across the North Kanowna Star Project which would be systematically tested over the coming months.

"The latest air-core assays from North Kanowna Star complete the current reconnaissance drilling program undertaken in late 2020. The results have changed our perception about the scale and significance of the opportunity at NKS, which is clearly emerging as a very large mineralised system.

"The drilling has defined multiple follow-up targets along a significant +3km mineralised trend, returning some exceptional results for this relatively early stage of reconnaissance exploration. RC drilling is now underway to define the scale of the potential resource areas.

"The North Kanowna Star program, together with drilling on the Bardoc Tectonic Zone, has been targeting new discoveries outside of our +3Moz resource. We are aiming to make significant new discoveries with the potential to either increase mine life or potentially increase the scale of our proposed operations at the Bardoc Gold Project.

"With exploration in full swing, we now have two clear avenues for growing shareholder value at Bardoc. One is through project development, with the Definitive Feasibility Study now in its final stages and on track for completion in late March - paving the way for project funding and a Final Investment Decision.

"The other is through organic growth and exploration - and we are now increasingly confident that we will be able to deliver significant exploration success, growth and excitement through the drill bit in the course of this year."

NORTH KANOWNA STAR RESULTS

The key results from North Kanowna Star come from the newly-definedSerengeti Prospect on a north-south trend that is 300m north-northwest of the existing 32koz Au Mineral Resource at Perseverance-Wedge. The drilling on this trend has confirmed it as a zone of significance requiring follow-up exploration.

The Serengeti Prospect is currently defined over a strike length of some 400m and remains open along strike and untested at depth.

Results from this drilling program include:

15m @ 1.11g/t Au from 52m in NKA200380

7m @ 1.95g/t Au from 44m in NKA200373

8m @ 0.87g/t Au from 72m in NKA2000447

17m @ 0.42g/t Au from 44m in NKA200369

Previously reported results from this zone (ASX Announcement 5 November 2020) included:

21m @ 1.56g/t Au from 36m in NKA200051

15m @ 1.22g/t Au from 68m in NKA200138

4m @ 3.74g/t Au from 40m in NKA200139

4m @ 3.59g/t Au from 52m in NKA200200

