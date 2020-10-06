Bardoc Gold : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED ACN 125 578 743 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 11.00am WST Perth DATE: 19th November 2020 PLACE: Virtual - Zoom Register in advance for the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdeitqTojHdew2miIrxIz-dluhNOPk_Ep The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm on 17th November 2020.

DETAILS AND BUSINESS OF THE MEETING The health and safety of shareholders, staff and other stakeholders, is the highest priority and the Company is acutely aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID-19, in particular in Victoria. The Company intends to conduct the Meeting virtually via Zoom. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by lodging a directed proxy appointing the Chair as early as possible and in any event prior to the cut-off for proxy voting as set out in the Notice. Instructions for lodging proxies are included on your personalised proxy form. Pre-registration for attendance by Zoom is at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdeitqTojHdew2miIrxIz-dluhNOPk_Ep In addition, the Company is happy to accept and answer questions submitted at least 2 business days prior to the meeting by to rhardwick@bardocgold.com.au. The Company reserves the right to not respond to any unreasonable and/or offensive questions. Arrangements have been made for direct voting at the meeting by shareholders, proxies, corporate representatives and holders of powers of attorney. Refer Voting instructions in the Notice of Meeting. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy. AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 19TH NOVEMBER 2020 2

the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - PETER BUTTIGIEG To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Mr Peter Buttigieg, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ROWAN JOHNSTON To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Mr Rowan Johnston, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 5. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 169,320,801 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue (namely the Placement Participants) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 19TH NOVEMBER 2020 3

the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 6. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1A To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 138,371,507 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue (namely the Placement Participants) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 7. RESOLUTION 6 - APPROVAL OF 7.1A MANDATE To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Dated: 6 October 2020 By order of the Board Russell Hardwick Company Secretary BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 19TH NOVEMBER 2020 4

